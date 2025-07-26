The roads connecting the Newell Highway bypass into Parkes are opening.

The northern end connecting Parkes to the Newell Highway bypass is open, allowing access to the northern side of the town using Peak Hill Road - which was formerly the highway - from the bypass and vice versa.

The new Victoria Street bridge opened last week and London Road between the bypass and Saleyards Road has reopened to two-way traffic.

Link Road - a new and modified road connecting Brolgan Road with Hartigan Avenue - is also now open.

The southern connection into Parkes from Forbes closed to traffic on 15 April when the bypass officially opened and work at this end continues.

It's one part of the works Transport for NSW said would continue along with line-marking, landscaping, wayfinding and signage.

A reduced speed limit of 80km/h will remain in place on the Parkes Bypass until this work is completed in the coming month.

Work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm from Monday to Friday and 8am to 6pm on Saturdays.

Intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h may be in place on roads adjacent to the bypass during work hours and may affect travel times.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience while this important work is carried out.