Forbes Pony Club riders will put their skills on display during a massive weekend of riding at the annual Charlie O’Connor Jumping Day and Gymkhana.

The annual Charlie O'Connor Showjumping and Dressage event is Saturday 24 May, with the gymkhana to follow Sunday 25 May.

The major event at the gymkhana is the John Stewart Memorial Barrel Race.

"The John Stewart Memorial Barrel Race has been a highly contested event over many years at Forbes Pony Club where the top five barrel race times of the day all head into a fierce final," Caitlin said.

"Riders have to ride around three barrels at speed but not too fast they knock a barrel over."

Last year the Forbes Pony Club committee introduced a wool rug to be awarded to the rider/horse with the fastest time.

"We were lucky enough to have an awesome local business (Loomzy's) sponsor our rug this year. It's these businesses that make our event better on the day."

The gymkhana involves riders competing in their age groups in events such as riding class, best presented, horse sporting, dressage and jumping.

There'll also be a beginners ring, which Forbes Pony Club treasurer Caitlin Lewis said is lots of fun for the younger riders who are on the lead.

Some events for the beginners ring include pony with the longest tail, pony with the shaggiest coat and an egg and spoon race on horseback.

With the club ready to host riders and guests, they're delighted to be working in an upgraded canteen space.

"Last year we were very lucky to secure a Forbes Shire Council grant to go towards new stainless steel furniture in our clubhouse," Caitlin said.

The club now has a new sink with hot water, stainless steel cupboard, bench and a huge prep bench.

The previous canteen was a makeshift sink with no hot water and an old door on trestles.

"No one really knows how long it had been that way but word is a very long time," Caitlin said.

"The canteen is one of our main income sources to the club so it's nice to see it get some much needed TLC."

Entries are now open through the Pony Club website justGo and the Club welcomes competitors from all over the Central West to attend.

More information can be found on the Forbes Pony Club Facebook page.