Forbes Pony Club has held another successful Charlie O’Connor Showjumping Day and Gymkhana.

Riders from around the region including Eugowra, Grenfell, Gulgong and Condobolin made the trip to Forbes to compete in the annual event.

On Saturday, the Charlie O'Connor Showjumping and Dressage event was held with with grade champions as followed:

B grade: Lachlan Hausler

C grade junior: Audrey White

C grade associate: Amy Brennan

D grade junior: Lilly Eagles

D grade associate: Amy Brennan

E grade junior: Elsie Galvin

After riders put their showjumping and dressage skills on display Saturday it was gymkhana time on Sunday.

The gymkhana saw riders competing in their age groups in events such as riding class, best presented, horse sporting, dressage and jumping.

Riders who won reserve and champion for their age group are as followed:

Under 7: Champion Lucy Kennedy

7 and under 9: Champion Elsie Galvin and reserve champion Eleanor Kennedy

9 and under 11: Champion Audrey White and reserve champion Caitlyn Eagles

11 and under 13: Champion Abi Bembrick and reserve champion Ava Baker

13 and under 15: Champion Isla Combe and reserve champion Hayley Hampton

15 and under 17: Champion Lillian Eagles and reserve champion Thomas Livermore

Associate: Champion Alisher Koke and reserve champion Amy Brennan

Forbes Pony Club said a highlight of their gymkhana was the John Stewart Memorial Barrel Race held at the end of the day.

This is a long running event which remembers a local champion and sportsman, John Stewart, who was passionate about horseriding and excelled in all areas of riding.

The event sees riders with the top five barrel runs of the day compete for the John Stewart Memorial trophy and rug.

Abi Bembrick from Forbes Pony Club was the winner with an awesome run time of 21.14 seconds.

Following Abi was Alisher Koke in second, third Caitlyn Eagles, fourth Allira McIlrick and fifth Chloe Magill.

Younger riders who are on the lead even got to test their skills on Sunday in the beginners ring.

They participated in events such as pony with the longest tail, pony with the shaggiest coat and an egg and spoon race on horseback.

"Our little riders and their ponies, some tiny, some huge, showed us how it was done and we think the beginners group definitely enjoyed themselves," Forbes Pony Club said.

"We had a bit of everything so they could show us their skills and they were up for the challenge. Thanks to our little riders for coming along and making the day special."

Eugowra Pony Club also had a successful weekend at the annual Forbes Pony Club event with riders Isla Combe and Austin Maslin.

Isla took out 13 and under 15 age champion at the gymkhana on Sunday winning her events from riding class to barrels.

"We are proud of Isla and her riding going from strength to strength," Eugowra Pony Club said.

"Thank you Forbes Pony Club for a lovely day at the gymkhana. Isla and Austin had a lovely day and enjoyed riding with friends."

Forbes Pony Club reported it was a huge day at their annual gymkhana.

"All of the riders rode so well, and everyone should be super proud of themselves and their ponies.

"Thank you to our judges who volunteered their time to support our little club and to all the parents who helped, your assistance does not go unnoticed and these days would not happen without you," Forbes Pony Club added.