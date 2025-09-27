TENNIS

Rising tennis talents Clara and Ivy Skinner are earning reputations as players to watch, from Forbes tennis club to school, regional and State competition.

Ivy, still in the under 12s, already holds Forbes Tennis Club's B Grade titles in singles, doubles and mixed.

She's leading the Under 12s pointscore with one title to date.

As a member of the central west regional State league team, she played at the Under 12s State team tournament and was recognised for her hard work and willingness to learn.

Competing in the Under 10s, Clara leads the central west Regional Matchplay Series for her age group with five titles for the season, and a top-16 finish at the national qualifying event.

With her Stage 2 teammates from Forbes Public School, she won the Woodbridge Cup regional title and will contest the State titles in Sydney in November.

The sisters both earned the opportunity to represent Forbes Public School at the 2025 Primary Schools Sporting Association championships in Bathurst.

Ivy was given the number one position in the Western team, a huge achievement, and went on to be awarded the players' player Western medal at the end of the carnival.

Clara was called on to fill a spot in the Sydney South West team, a tremendous opportunity for a Year 4 student, and with that team had a coaching session with NSW State team coach Phil Shanahan.

With such dedication to their sport, we can't wait to see what's next for these two.