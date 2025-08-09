Residents have turned out in their hundreds for a community information night on the impacts and issues surrounding an Energy from Waste incinerator that's been proposed for Parkes.

There was standing room only, with hosts Parkes Clean Future Alliance counting 589 people in the room.

Even people from Sydney and other impacted communities facing similar proposals to Parkes were present.

"That’s not just a number, that’s a statement," said Ben Stead from the alliance.

The night has been praised for its smooth organisation, quality speakers and above all the respectful behaviour of the room.

And for just over two hours they listened.

"We always knew there were many in our community who opposed this incinerator but to see them come out on a cold, wet winter’s night, to stand together and be counted - we filled the leagues club with 589 people, it was absolutely incredible to see," Mr Stead said.

"The turnout shows just how deeply this issue is affecting our community.

"People are scared, people are angry, and above all people were desperate for independent information and a forum to talk and be heard.

"Saturday night made one thing clear, Parkes is united and we will not sit quietly while our town's future is decided without us."

The alliance thanked all who attended and those who made the night possible - its committee, volunteers and speakers.

It also sincerely thanked the eight Parkes Shire councillors for being there - the two who couldn't sending their apologies due to prior commitments.

Former mayor Ken Keith OAM also attended.

The night's speakers included Cr Joy Paddison, renewable energy engineer and Parkes Clean Future Alliance member Nicole Blinco, Greens Dr Amanda Cohn MLC, Nationals Scott Barrett MLC, chemical engineer from the 'No More Incinerators Eastern Suburbs' Chris Hanson, Parkes Chamber of Commerce president and livestock and rural property specialist Geoff Rice, and agriculture innovator from the Narromine Shire's 'Positive Change Community Group' Bruce Maynard.

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott thought it was fantastic to see democracy in action on the night and people approaching it respectfully.

"The night's organisers should be satisfied with the huge turnout," he said.

"It was mostly respectful and that is what I'm looking for.

"I myself found something new in it and I've read all 130 pages of the NSW Chief Scientist's report."