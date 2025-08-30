On Saturday 23 August 2025 Aussie Croquet was played with 28 members in attendance. It was a lovely warm morning with no wind.

All three games were won by Cheryl Toohey and Kevin Rubie. Congratulations to those players.

A close score of 14/13 was recorded when Kevin Rubie & Colleen Liebich narrowly defeated Elvy Quirk & Peter Mackay.

14/12 scores recorded by Cheryl Toohey & Lyn Simmonds who defeated Elvy Quirk & Harley Stewart.

There were several 14/11 scores as follows: Cheryl Toohey & John Allegri def Rex Toole & Peter Mackay, Harley Stewart & Peter West def John Farah & Sally Perry, Harley Stewart & Peter West def Ray Burridge & John Allegri, Rex Toole & Robin Pols def Barry White & Lyn Simmonds, Rex Toole & Barry White def Belinda Facey & May Jones;

14/10 scores recorded as follows: Kevin Wenning & Tony Bernardi def Neville Spry & Enid Baker, John Browne & Neil Riley def Barry White & Noel Jolliffe, Robin Pols & Fay Picker def Colleen Liebich & Ray Burridge, May Jones & John Farah def Fay Picker & Irene Riley, Tony Bernardi & Noel Jolliffe def Enid Baker & Belinda Facey, Colleen Liebich (solo) def Ray Burridge & Robin Pols, Neville Spry & John Allegri def Tony Bernardi & Peter West;

14/9 scores as follows: Kevin Rubie & Lyn Simmonds def Frank Donohoe & Belinda Facey, John Browne & Sally Perry def Kevin Wenning & Neil Riley, Neville Spry & Cheryl Toohey def Frank Donohoe & Anne Stewart, Kevin Rubie & Peter Mackay def Enid Baker & Fay Picker, Frank Donohoe & Noel Jolliffe def Sally Perry & Irene Riley:

Golf Croquet was played on Tuesday 26 August when 39 players enjoyed the morning of Croquet.

We again welcomed a visitor Bruce Jolliffe who is still on holidays and visiting his brother Noel and sister in law Sue.

It was lovely to see Carolyn Neilsen back at croquet after a break with some injuries. Also welcome back to Roma Wicks who has been absent for some time and also welcome back to Vince Roberts who has also been absent for a while.

11/2 runaway score was recorded by Margaret Dent & Neville Spry who defeated Russell Anderson & Ray Burridge.

Also further runaway scores were recorded by Frank Donohoe & Kevin Rubie who defeated Mal Smith & Lyall Strudwick 10/3; Neil Riley & Frank Donohoe who defeated Barbara Bruce & Ray Martin 10/3: Also John Browne & Colleen Liebich who defeated Enid Baker & Mal Smith 10/3.

9/4 scores as follows: Elvy Quirk & Bill Scott def Pam Thomson & Fay Picker, John Allegri (solo) def Neil Riley & Kevin Wenning, Vince Roberts & Peter West def Robin Pols & Roma Wicks, Lyall Strudwick (solo) def John Job (solo), Neville Spry & Russell Anderson def Rex Toole & Vince Roberts, Wayne Wright & Sally Perry def Sue & Bruce Jolliffe, Noel Jolliffe & Peter West def Kevin Rubie & Peter Mackay, Rex Toole & Neville Spry def Ray Martin & David Williams;

8/5 scores as follows: Noel & Bruce Jolliffe def Evelyn Mahlo & Lyn Simmonds, David Williams & John Farah def Enid Baker & Tony Bernardi, John Job & Neil Riley def Peter Mackay & Rex Toole, David Williams & Ray Burridge def Kevin Wenning & Evelyn Mahlo, Kevin Wenning & May Jones def Fay Picker & Belinda Facey, Elvy Quirk & Peter West def Neil Riley & Russell Anderson.

Close scores of 7/6 were as follows: Colleen Liebich & Sally Perry def John Browne & Sue Jolliffe, Wayne Wright & Peter West def Barbara Bruce & Belinda Facey, Elvy Quirk & May Jones def Fay Picker & John Allegri, John Farah & Margaret Dent def Belinda Facey & Lyn Simmonds, Pam Thomson & Tony Bernardi def Roma Wicks & Neil Riley, John Farah & Sally Perry def Kevin Rubie & John Browne, John Allegri & Sue Jolliffe def Neil Riley & Lyall Strudwick, Mal Smith & Frank Donohoe def Ray Burridge & Lyn Simmonds, Wayne Wright & Enid Baker def Pam Thomson & Noel Jolliffe, Tony Bernardi & Vince Robers def Bruce Jolliffe & Peter Mackay.

Well done to all the winners.

On the day three games were won by Wayne Wright, Neville Spry, Sally Perry, Peter West, John Farah, Frank Donohoe & Elvy Quirk.

Our next bi-monthly luncheon will be held at Isabel's Place on Tuesday 7 October so pop the date on your calendar, the sheets will be out prior for you to choose your meal.

Don’t forget our annual general meeting is just around the corner with a date to be scheduled in the month of October. So get your thinking caps on and decide what position you would like to hold for the coming year.

Membership subscriptions of $20 are due and payable by 30 September.

Stay safe.

By ELVY QUIRK