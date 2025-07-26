Youth are proudly representing their shire, Wiradjuri people and the Parkes PCYC at the Nations of Origin 2025.

Four gymnasts, including two from Forbes, have walked away with gold and bronze medals.

Nations of Origin is an annual tournament hosted by PCYC NSW that brings together as many as 1400 Indigenous and non-Indigenous young people from across the state to compete in sport and celebrate culture and leadership.

The Parkes PCYC sent seven teams down to Sydney, totalling 56 kids in rugby league, basketball and gymnastics for its second Nations of Origin tournament.

Ruby Coote, Rosie Hurford, Samantha White and Kelsey Finnegan won gold in the freestyle gymnastics freestyle and claimed bronze in the freestyle gymnastics speed race.

"[There was] so much competition (on Monday), these girls delivered amazing skills!" Parkes PCYC club manager Kimberley Sherrett said.

After Parkes' second day of football, Kimberley said they were sitting well on the ladder.

Parkes competes in basketball today, Thursday.