Elvis has left the building for another year but the love lingers on.

The 2026 Parkes Elvis Festival has come to a close, with an estimated 26,000 Elvis fans filling the streets of Parkes to celebrate five unforgettable days of music, nostalgia and connection.

From 7-11 January, the festival marked its 33rd year welcoming visitors from across Australia and around the world for a joyful celebration of Elvis Presley’s legacy, wrapped in this year’s theme Love Me Tender.

Festival director Brendan Shipley said the event delivered significant outcomes for both the community and the region.

“Across five days the 2026 Parkes Elvis Festival generated an estimated $13 million for the regional economy, delivered more than 200 events across 50 venues, and was supported by over 100 volunteers," he said.

“Love Me Tender gave us the opportunity to celebrate Elvis not just as a performer, but as a cultural icon who brought people together through music, emotion and storytelling.

"The atmosphere across Parkes this year was warm, inclusive and full of heart. Exactly what our festival is all about.”

The Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest was once again staged at the Parkes Leagues Club with Taurean Kenny Mill from New Zealand placing first. You can read his story on page 10.

Taurean will now travel to Memphis, USA, to represent Australia at the contest's world semi-final during Elvis Week in August.

The 2026 Miss Priscilla, Face of the Festival, was awarded to Luana Bugeja of Malta, marking the first-ever international winner of the title.

On Saturday, the town and visitors came out in droves for the Northparkes Mines street parade, thousands lining the street to enjoy the rock ’n’ roll spectacle of Elvis-themed floats, vintage cars, motorcycles, walking groups and marching bands.

Following another successful year, attention now turns to 2027 with the Parkes Elvis Festival celebrating its 34th year with the theme Elvis On Tour.

See all our coverage from this year's festival across our website.