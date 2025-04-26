By DROP SHOT

Forbes Squash Summer Comp continues.

Results of week 8 Wednesday 26 March

Big team scorers were: Webbs made 21 points and Markworts 19.

Highlights: Sam Webb and Lucas Bentick were a set each when Sam won the third 15-8 only to lose the next one a serious 18-20 but then Sam won the fifth set 20-18 back to grab the match, touché Sam.

Harry Bilsborough had his brother Luke two sets to love but Luke hit back winning the next three sets by 15s to Harry’s 12, 9 and 10.

Team results were RJones v CJones 18 to 16. Webbs v Hardys 21 to 14. Benticks v Markworts 16 to 19.

Thursday night March 27

Big scorers: Jones reached 28 points and Millers 27.

Highlights: Nathan Roach lost two sets to Brendon Allegri 19-21 and 3-15 then he resurfaced to return fire with 16-14 and 15-8 but Brendon was adamant taking set five 15-11. Adam Chudleigh was two sets ahead of Max Ridley when Max revved up and ran home with three 15s to Chuds 12,10,4.

Team results: Millers v Pipers 27 to 15. Jones v Shaws 28 to 21. Dawes v Hornerys 22 to 20.

A week later, Wednesday night April 2

Big scorers: CJones 18 and Markworts 17. Court one; Benticks equaled Webb’s 14 points. Sub B Jones v Matt Wright 5-2, Hunter Bilsborough v Harry Bilsborough 5-2, sub R Bilsborough v Lucas Jones 3-4 and sub G Chudleigh v Sam Webb 1-6.

Court two: RJones v Markworts 17 to 18. Riley v Will 6-1, Lindy Cowhan v Noah Brown 6-1, Lucy Robinson v Kim Chudleigh 2-5 and Cam Webb v Nate Markwort 2-5.

Court three: CJones v Hardys 18 to 10. Cooper v Marcus 6-1, Ellie Cowhan v Jono Webb 3-4, Bec Jones v sub M Wright 5-2 and sub L Jones v Rachael Bilsborough 3-4. Team spots; CJones lead with 166 points, Hardys next on 159, then Webbs 152, RJones 147, Markworts 142 and Benticks 139.

Thursday evening

Big scorers: Jones topped 30 points and Hornerys 29.

Court one: Dawes v Jones 11 to 30. Sub L Jones v Max 1-6, Kyle Sharpe v Lawry Brayne 3-4, Brett Thomas v Adam Chudleigh 4-3, Al Carlisle v Will Markwort 1-6 and Tim Welsh v Josh Haley 2-5.

Court two: Millers v Hornerys 20 to 29 Cam Dale v Shanna Nock 2-5, Scott Webb v Tim Coombs 5-2, Weivan Huang v John Ridley 4-3, Oli Paterson v sub J Haley 1-6 and Deb Bryant v Ken Bryant 6-1. Court three; Pipers v Shaws 24 to 25. Darryn v Jake 6-1, Brendon Allegri v Jake Shaw 1-6, Lockie Jones v Mark Webb 6-1, sub W Markwort v Max Ridley 4-3. Garry Dempsey and Alex Bayley’s big five setter ended 3-4, Claire Bayley v Dennis Haynes 3-4 and Henry Willis v T J Markwort 1-6.

Team spots: Jones in front on 231, Shaws next 223, Pipers follow with 222, Millers retain fourth spot 197, Hornerys 190 then Dawes 188.

This week is the last before semis.

Team draw, both nights: 6 v 4, 1 v 3, 5 v 2.