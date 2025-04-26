Two Red Bend Catholic College athletes competed in Perth last week at the Australian Junior Athletics Championships.

Toby Morgan and Ryker Moore made the trip to Western Australia representing Parkes Little Athletics and NSW.

This was Toby's second time competing at the championships competing in the para u15's and he was extremely happy to come home with a bronze medal for the 1500m smashing his PB by an incredible 35 seconds.

Toby was even more excited when he realised that he had ran faster than the world record for his para classification in the 200m by one second.

This record has been held since 1992.

Unfortunately, Toby can't be officially recorded for this, as while he has national classification he needs international classification which he can't apply for until he is 14.

Toby is still just as happy with his this huge achievement which came with great determination.

Toby ran the 200m two seconds faster than his PB and placed fifth.

Over the five days of competition Toby competed in an event each day.

In addition to the 1500m and 200m he ran the 800m which he placed fourth beating his PB and national record by two seconds.

In the 100m Toby placed seventh and shaved 0.2 seconds off his PB which is also the national record for his para classification and placed fifth in the 400m with a good run.

As well as smashing records and winning medals Toby was also extremely happy to meet his idol Gout Gout and have a photo with him shortly after receiving his medal from Paralympian Jaryd Clifford.

Toby has said Gout Gout is his inspiration making this encounter even more exciting for the young athlete.

Toby and his family managed to enjoy a couple of short trips to Cottesloe and Scarborough while in Western Australia.

Before the championships Toby competed at the NSWCCC Swimming Championships the day he flew to Perth and arrived home back in time to compete in cross country at school.

Toby is now looking forward to the Australian Little Athletics Championships in Adelaide next week.

At the championships Toby loved catching up with friends the he meets up with at State and National events as well as being there to watch fellow Trundle athletes Vashti Williams who won a bronze medal in U15 javelin and fellow Parkes athlete Ryker.

Ryker compete in the U15 400m event.

Ryker had a very strong start to the race however he was not able to run at his peak and placed seventh in his heat.

Ryker trains with great determination and will aim to go away and come back stronger next year.

Qualifying for Nationals is an amazing achievement and Ryker and his parents enjoyed exploring Western Australia and catching up with family while at the championships.

The whole week of competing at the Australian Athletics Championships in Perth was a great experience for all athletes.