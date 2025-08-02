Young equestrian athlete Tommie Parker is having a massive year in the saddle and we are only seven months in.

The year nine Red Bend Catholic College student has been achieving quality results all year at multiple events in a range of disciplines.

Tommie's recent results have earnt him a place on the NSW Pony Club team and qualification for not one but two national championships.

Earlier this month Tommie competed at the NSW Interschool Equestrian competition in Sydney representing the College.

He competed over four days across multiple disciplines earning second place in the senior combined training 95cm event which combines dressage and show jumping.

"It was a bit of a surprise," his mum Emily said.

"He hadn't had the best few days in the show jumping arena, especially indoors so we were just hoping for a top ten finish. To come second was amazing."

Tommie was up against riders from year seven to year 12 making his result even more exciting.

His top four finish in the combined training event secured Tommie a spot at the National Interschool Championships this September back in Sydney.

After he competes in Sydney Tommie will be off to his second national championships of the year at Werribee, Victoria.

Here, he will represent NSW Pony Club at the prestigious Pony Club Australia National Championships in his chosen discipline, eventing which includes dressage, show jumping and cross country.

This will be the first time Tommie will represent NSW Pony Club.

Tommie's love for horses started young thanks to his mum.

"I rode as a kid so I encouraged him when he was little," Emily said.

"He was riding from the age of three and we just kicked around on a couple of ponies and we went to Pony Club.

"It wasn't until he was around 10 and got his first serious pony Ivy that he really started to take the sport seriously."

Now 15, Tommie competes nearly every second weekend around the state.

Earlier this year he stepped up to the 95cm eventing level and has already seen success including a win at the Coonabarabran North West Equestrian Expo and a strong second place finish at the NSW Interschools.

"He's really hitting his stride. He's been consistent, improving every time and he's just having a great year," Emily said.

Tommie is a proud member of the Harden Pony Club where he is actively involved not just as a rider but as a volunteer and is part of the Harden Horse Trials community.

"We're lucky to have access to fantastic facilities at Harden Pony Club including a full one star cross country course."

With a full couple of months ahead, Tommie is excited for what he can achieve at both national championships and the remainder of the year.