By DROP SHOT

From the archives comes this photo of keen young squash players back in 2006, Darryn Piper, Tim Westcott and Kyle Sharpe.

All three progressed through the local squash ranks but Darryn went on to reach celebrity status winning seven consecutive Forbes Squash Club Championship finals, equalling that of Scott Toole.

In fact a match between Darryn and Scott, in particular, would have been very interesting as both players adopted a fitness and footwork based; relaxed, relentless, retrieving style of play; which tends to wear the opponent down thereby increasing errors.

Play reminiscent of Middle Eastern, International squash greats like the Khans; Nazrulah, Jahangar and Janshah as well as our own legends, Heather Mackay and Geoff Hunt.

These players amongst others realised that a foundation of good length or tight depth in squash is a basic percentage principle tending to produce consistently successful results more so often than a game based on hard hit passing shots.

A former international and ‘extremely hard hitter’ of the ball, Goulburn’s Scott Spillane still maintained that while points and sets may be won at the front of the court, matches are usually won at the back.

But each to their own and while a healthy competitive streak can definitely be an asset; within the ranks of amateur squash at least, whatever the style of play adopted and success aimed for, enjoyment is definitely the most important motivational element and should always be encouraged when introducing beginners to the game of squash or when coaching juniors.

Anyone interested in having a go at squash to get fit, increase confidence and or just have fun can contact club president T J Markwort 0429 381 276.

Or just drop in to the Forbes Squash Courts situated at the Golf and Sportsman’s Hotel, Wednesday or Thursday evenings after 6pm for a look and to have a chat.