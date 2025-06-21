It's been a wintery start to the official season with a frosty morning and a cold, damp couple of June long weekend days.

Temperatures dipped below freezing on Thursday 5 June, the airport gauge recording our coldest morning of the year so far with a low of -2.2 degrees.

Friday started cold again with -0.1 degrees but the sun was still peeking through giving an official top of 16.5 degrees Saturday.

Damp conditions moved in Sunday and while there was a top of 13 degrees it didn't feel like it on the hill at the rugby league that afternoon.

While the official temperature at Parkes at 12.15pm was 7.4 degrees Weatherzone said the "feels like" was 3 degrees.

It was certainly damp but there wasn't a lot of rain in the system, the airport gauge recording a total 3mm between Sunday and 9am Tuesday. That followed a total 1mm earlier in the week.

The forecast for the weekend ahead is a return to drier but not necessarily sunny conditions with one degree mornings and top temperatures of 15 degrees Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

While the Bureau indicates there'll be some cloud Friday through to Monday, they're only giving 20 to 30 per cent chance of 0-1mm of rain for those days.

The Bureau of Meteorology has released its winter outlook and says the long-range forecast shows day and night temperatures are likely to be above average across Australia for this time of year, with winter rainfall likely to be above average for interior and central parts of the country.

This follows an autumn which was much wetter than average in the north and east of Australia, and much drier than average in many southern parts.

Winter rainfall is expected to be above average for much of the state and the ACT, however parts of the state's east are likely to have rainfall in the typical range.