Sunday marked the end of an era in Forbes, as the McFeeters Motor Museum’s remarkable collection went under the hammer in a single landmark auction.

Across more than six hours, over a century of motoring history - the lifetime collection of Bill and Jan McFeeters - was presented to eager bidders, drawing locals and visitors from across the country to the iconic Newell Highway site.

The auction’s final lot also proved to be its top seller, with a 1923 Rolls-Royce tourer fetching $188,700, including buyer’s premium.

The prestigious vehicle is among a number of museum-quality pieces from the McFeeters collection now destined for Clive Palmer’s new museum in Queensland.

Mr Palmer flew into Forbes on Sunday morning to attend the auction and confirmed the new museum will be located at Lowood, featuring around 45,000 square feet of display space.

The museum precinct was bustling throughout the weekend, with pre-auction inspections held on Saturday and strong interest continuing through Sunday’s sale. Auctioneer Ashley Burns of Burns & Co called sale-o at 9am on site, presiding over the auction of 104 lots, with bidding both in person and online.

Among the standout vehicles was a 1902 Elmore Model 6 - a rare example from the earliest days of motoring - which took pride of place on the auction floor and sold for $105,450.

At the other end of the automotive timeline, a 2014 Ford GT-F FPV Falcon showing just 13 kilometres on the odometer achieved $142,080.

Strong competition from the floor drove the price of a 1923 Berliet tourer to $116,550, while another long-time museum favourite - the 1934 Dennis fire truck that greeted visitors at the museum entrance - sold for $38,850.

David Silva, with his brother Ken from Queensland, flew from Darwin for the auction with his eye on two Armstrong Siddelys in the McFeeters collection. While he wasn't taking those home, he was delighted with this beautifully presented 1935 Austin Seven Arrow.

For 18 years, the McFeeters Motor Museum has housed the couple’s extensive collection, telling the story of automotive history through vehicles, vintage-clad mannequins, pedal cars, signage and memorabilia. The sale marked the closing chapter of a much-loved local attraction.

The McFeeters now turn to retirement and Jan thanked everyone for their attendance and support on the weekend.

She extended her appreciation to family, especially daughter Jill, and to Burns and Co.

"I just hope the people who have bought cars enjoy them as much as we have, we've had a lovely time with our cars," she said.