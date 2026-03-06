Five years on from the installation of Varanus and one year since Brumbies Run completed the sculpture trail, the numbers suggest the project vision of art driving tourism is working.

By the end of last year, more than 117,000 visitors had passed the counter at Varanus, the goanna, while more than 58,000 people had visited Brumbies Run and its neighbouring sculpture Sonata since their installation.

Whilst these figures are not absolute they offer a strong indication of the trails growing popularity.

Dr Keith Mullette, who’s been involved in the Forbes Arts Society’s sculpture trail from early days, says the numbers are significant.

“There is no doubt that it’s increasing and a lot of that is purely and simply that it is becoming known,” he said.

The sculpture trail was conceived by Rosie Johnston and the Forbes Arts Society as a permanent, large-scale public art attraction that would draw visitors off the highway and encourage them to stop - and stay - in the region.

Five years ago, Varanus joined the iconic big red “Amazing” letters, marking a bold new chapter in regional tourism.

The goanna itself is hard to miss - standing 5.5 metres tall and stretching 20 metres from tongue to tail, crafted from 3.5 tonnes of steel. It quickly became a popular roadside attraction.

Visitation surged in its early days before levelling off, not unexpectedly. COVID-19 restrictions and major flooding events limited travel through the region during those first few years.

But now, as travel patterns have stabilised, the trail is firmly established - and gaining momentum.

“They are increasingly doing the trail rather than just having a look at the goanna,” Dr Mullette said.

The sculptures feature on travel sites and social media groups dedicated to Australia’s “big things” of tourism, helping to spread awareness well beyond the local community.

Today, the trail stretches west from Forbes, linking a diverse collection of works across the landscape.

Near Straney’s Bridge, Bird in Hand forms a stainless-steel chain motif. At Condobolin, the six-metre-tall Heart of Country - a Wiradjuri man gazing across the plains - commands attention. The timber Tower at Jemalong pays tribute to historic water towers, while Jimmy Rix’s playful Road Kill at 4 Mile Reserve depicts a rebellious kangaroo taking revenge on a busy stretch of road.

Installed in September 2024, Brumbies Run marked the final addition to the trail. Created by sculptor Brett “Mon” Garling, the four horses frolic along the Lachlan River, bringing movement and life to the riverside setting.

More than 58,000 visitors have already stopped to see the work and nearby Sonata in its first year.

Within Forbes itself, visitors can explore works including Waiting for Rain at the former Pitt Stop Park, Eternity and Shadows on the Landing in Wheogo Park, “I Welcome You With Love” in Albion Park, and the collection of Wiradjuri totems along the Lake Forbes pathways leading to the Dreaming Centre.

The project also involved the new bird hides at Gum Swamp, with the final piece of the puzzle the transformation of the former ambulance station in the town centre to the future Gallery Forbes.

Work on the exterior of the building has been completed, to lock up, with further funding needed to complete the fit-out.