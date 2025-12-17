Forbes Shire Council is inviting local young people to have their say on a new proposal to open the Forbes Youth and Community Centre (FACC) two afternoons a week for study and recreation.

Under the proposal, the Forbes YACC would offer two dedicated sessions each week:

• Study Centre – providing a supportive, distraction-free environment for homework, study, and access to resources.

• Youth Drop In – offering a fun, welcoming space for recreation, creative activities, and social connection.

The proposal has been shaped directly from feedback gathered during the Community Strategic Planning process and continues to be guided by the voices of local youth.

The initiative is being led by the Forbes Youth Action Team, who are looking to create more afternoon events for young people through the year, says Marcus Colvin from FYAT.

The idea would be to open the Youth and Community Centre as a space for young people to connect, make new friends, and have a good time.

Drop-in sessions could have games and activities like dodgeball or board games - that's exactly what they want to hear in the survey.

Study sessions would provide a collaborative space with services like free wifi and printing available.

Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the proposal represents a significant investment in the wellbeing and future of young people aged 12 to 18 years across the Forbes Shire.

“This proposal aims to maximise the full potential of our youth centre as a vital hub for belonging,” the Mayor said.

“It’s a place where young people can safely connect, support one another, and participate in programs that are created for them and by them.”

The proposal aims to provide opportunities for peer-to-peer engagement, skill development, and youth-led initiatives, ensuring young people have a meaningful voice in shaping the services and spaces they use.

While staffed by Council, the aim of these sessions is to provide a space for independent youth use rather than a formal care service.

Council is encouraging all youth community members, to review the proposal and share their feedback.

Have Your Say: Feedback can be submitted via Council’s Your Say platform at yoursay.forbes.nsw.gov.au between now and Saturday 31 January 2026.

For more information about the proposal, visit www.forbes.nsw.gov.au or follow @ForbesYouthActionTeam for updates.