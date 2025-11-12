Regional sporting opportunities saw a step forward for Little Athletics last weekend with Parkes welcoming more than 240 athletes for the inaugural Region 3 Country Trials, including a strong contingent from Forbes Little Athletics.

The new event provided athletes, for the first time, the opportunity to qualify for the Regional Championships in Dubbo outside the traditional Zone Championships pathway.

This helps our country athletes who may be unable to attend their designated Zone Championships within Region 3.

Region 3 is the largest of the eight Little Athletics regions in NSW stretching from Glenbrook to Wilcannia and Brewarrina - an area bigger than Victoria.

Competitors travelled to Parkes from Dubbo, Bathurst, Cowra, Cobar, Glenbrook, Narromine, Nyngan and Warren to take part in the two day trial event.

Among those who travelled to Parkes was Bob Maxwell, past Zone Coordinator for the Western Ranges Zone, who made the seven hour drive from Warialda to witness this first for Little Athletics NSW.

"It's something that's really needed in country areas. It gives athletes more flexibility, more options and more chances to compete," said Mr Maxwell who helped out over the two days in Parkes.

Although the Zone Championship process remains unchanged with the top six finishers in each event qualifying, the additional four qualifying positions for each event will now be open to the next best performances including performances achieved at the Region 3 Country Trials.

This change is especially significant for families juggling the harvest season or other commitments, allowing athletes to compete in Parkes and still have a chance to qualify at the Orange Western Plains Zone Championships later this month.

Forbes Little Athletics had plenty to celebrate at the Country Trials with standout performances across all events and age groups.

One of the weekend's highlights was the senior boys relay team who set an amazing time in their event.

While it wasn't a record breaker, it was an impressive benchmark for the first Country Trial.

According to Forbes Little Athletics, all Forbes relay teams, junior girls, junior boys and senior boys, are in red-hot form and are hopeful contenders for the Zone Championships in Orange which will be held from 22 to 23 November.

The first Country Trial saw strong participation, particularly among athletes aged eight to 12 with more than 250 events being held across Saturday and Sunday morning of the trial.

Tiny Tots (under five years) also had their own dedicated events ensuring our tiniest Little Athletics athletes get the chance to compete and test out their skills.

The Country Trials were supported by a dedicated team of volunteers and officials including officials from Western Sydney and those with World Athletics accreditation, meaning they're qualified to officiate at Olympic level.

"This trial embodies everything Little Athletics stand for - fun, family and fitness," Mr Maxwell added.

With a successful first year of Country Trials there is hopes the event becomes a regular on the Little Athletics calendar.

For families still considering joining Little Athletics, it's not too late. Registrations remain open throughout the season which runs from October to March.