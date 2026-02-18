MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

Last weekend the conditions for golf looked good but did present some challenges in certain places. The scoring was generally mediocre except for a couple of junior members who outshone the field.

The men's competition on Saturday was an 18-Hole Individual Stableford event, sponsored by Troy Howe Electrical.

The field of 60 players were keen to hit off early not because of any excessive heat but more to head to Bedgerabong for fun times there.

The Div-1 was won by Harry Callaghan with 37 points. His was a controlled game with an even handicap result on the front-9 and a slightly better result on the back-9.

He scored points on every hole with 1-pointers restricted to one in each half. A run of 3-pointers set him onto a good result.

The Div-1 runner-up was Anthony Alley with a handicap result of 36 points, beating Ecky Dawson in a count back.

Anthony had a slightly under-form front-9 but improved on the back-9. A few too many 1-pointers did blunt his scoring with trouble found on the 9th and 18th holes.

The Div-2 was won by Lenny Iyer with a score of 40 points.

This was one of his few starts in competition, being guided by top junior Archie Quirk. His front-9 was below handicap with a few 1-pointers and a ‘miss’. But he came to life on the back-9 scoring 2- and 3- pointers and a 4-pointer on the 11th.

It was a good result for the day.

The Div-2 runner-up was Lachlan Alley, also with 40 points. He had a good front-9 despite a ‘miss’ on the 8th but faltered on the back-9 where his consistent 2-pointers were interrupted by a lone 3-pointer on the 15th. Just a tune-up on his putting is all that is needed.

The ball sweep went to 33 points on count back, going to: 39 – D Page; 37 – S Martino; 36 – P Dawson; 35 – J Kuntze, M Haley; 34 – T Williams, J Coulthurst, K Walton, T Griffiths, P Murphy, P Pymont, C Alley, D Mylecharane, A Quirk; D Bernardi.

The visitors included – Fred Hendry (Warooka GC) who found the lush green fairways quite different to his dry lands in South Australia, and Johnny Kuntze Canowindra).

The NTP’s went to: 9th – J Cutler, 18th – K Sanderson. Only Jonathon converted for a ‘2’. These were very scarce on the day with only four scored. All of these recorded on the 9th hole and shared across the divisions.

Scadger Parker did well on the par-3’s managing to par all of them. Also on these holes, Ecky Dawson and Caleb Hanrahan each scored three pars and a birdie which amounts to playing to their handicap.

The 3rd hole Super-Pin went to Trevor Williams with a shot to 750 cm.

Being in the latter part of the field he was surprised that his name was the first but felt it would be easily bettered by the classy players following. His putt did not threaten the hole for a ‘2’.

The main topic of discussion was the effects of the recent rains. It made the course brighten up but reduced the run and made some of the rough quite ‘US Open’ like.

Top in the conversation was the grass around the big gum to the right of the 18th green. One player left his buggy beside the rough and after tying a rope from the buggy to himself he ventured in looking for his ball. He was concerned he may not come out again.

Despite the rough the worst score on a hole was a ‘9’. Most of these were recorded on the 6th or 7th holes. One player managed 9’s on both these holes but then parred the 15th. Dave Bernardi is still wondering how golf changes so quickly.

On the come back trail was Bob Borger. He played alongside Peter Barnes and while he did not break any scoring records he was pleased to be out there swinging. Welcome back Bobby.

There was no play in the Wednesday Medley Stableford comp.

The Ladies Summer Stableford Comp on Saturday was contested by 10 players who all hit off early.

Scoring was average with the Winner Kate Steele-Park grabbing 33 points. Ann Simmons picked up a ball while Jill Cripps (9th) and Brianna Duncan (18th) grabbed the NTP’s.

PENNANTS GOLF

The men's Pennant teams are doing very well with the Div-1 and Div-2 teams winning at Parkes against Cowra.

The Div-3 team had a bye. This leaves all teams leading their pools with two weeks to go before the finals being played at Wentworth.

The Div-1 team recorded a 4-1 win. Winners were John Betland (2/1), Caleb Hnarahan (2/1), Brad Ashton (10/8) and Harry Callaghan (3/2). Both Brad and Harry received late call-ups after two players were out with illness. And both acquitted themselves well.

Steve Betland had another heartbreak loss. This time it was on the 18th where his putt for eagle to win the hole and force a play-off slipped by. However, being a mainstay of the Pennants team he will bounce back hard.

The Div-2 team also recorded a 4-1 win. Dan Bayley, Andrew Dukes, Dean Fairley and Archie Quirk all recorded wins.

Dave Mylecharane fought hard all day but went down on the first extra hole.

Captain Dan Bayley was very pleased with the performance of all eight players in the squad which leads to difficult decisions for team selection.

Pennants organiser Caleb Hanrahan commented that ‘each team leads their group with success hinging on the round four matches next week and all teams having a bye in the fifth round. If they win then they advance to the finals but if they lose it is down to count backs.’

Next week the teams play at Cowra against Parkes. Good luck to all. Then on Sun 1 March Forbes will host the Pennants. As hosts the Forbes teams do not play so it all comes down to their matches this weekend.

Here is the news:

The Taylor-Made Equipment Day on Friday 27 Feb is still on. Times are available for the morning so contact H/Pro Will the Pro Shop if you are interested.

Don’t forget to clean out your Pro Shop account and take advantage of the Sale being offered.

The golf program booklet will be available by the end of the week, if all goes well. When they become available do not forget to grab one to keep in your golf bag or handy at home.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 21 February, will be an 18 Hole Individual Stableford event, sponsored by Forbes Bus Lines. The weather and course conditions should be conducive to good scoring. And there is the usual Sunday Stableford Medley comp.

SUMMER SIXERS

The 15th week of the Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition was notable for the rains that made the course greener and harder to play in some areas.

This week no teams managed a score under 100. The closest was ‘Bump and Rums’ in Group 3 with 102 which accounted for ‘Six Appeal’.

Other good scores were a 105 scored by Shankaholics in their win over EHAG in Group 4, and 107.5 recorded by Gunn Golf in their defeat of Still Trying by a half point in Group 1. The best score in Group 2 was 108.5 shared by Duffers and Flip Floppers.

The Leader Boards in each group have tightened up although in Group 3 ‘Bump and Rums’ have a handy lead over ‘F Troop. In the other groups the lead is 2.5 or less with Still Trying (Gp 1), Flip Floppers (Gp 2) and Shankaholics (Gp 4) the leaders.

After a dynamic start to the comp Globe Hotel have slipped to third place in Group 3.

Meanwhile Group 4 sees Shankaholics and Sandbaggers boxing it out for the leadership there.

In Group 2 Haig’s Heroes managed a half-point win over Walkers, while in Group 4 Forbes Auto snuck past ‘Part Time Putters’ by 2 points.

The best member score was by Jake Hemming (Haig’s Heroes) with 33 nett. The best Non-Member score of 29.5 nett was by Jack Janetzki (Bump and Rums). Both good rounds in tougher conditions.

With only two weeks to go it will be interesting to see who make the Top-4 in each group and head into the Main draw and who slip into the Plate Draw.

Remember that despite the cooler conditions we still need to drink plenty of water.

VETS GOLF

At the tail of the field the previous week to winner was the scenario for Forbes' Peter Barnes whose 39 points was enough to head the field in last week's twin-towns veterans golf played at Parkes.

The previous week Barnes fought out the finish for the encouragement award but with plenty of determination he was on his game at Parkes where 32 players - 17 from Forbes and 15 from Parkes - contested the 18 holes.

Runner-up was Parkes' John Dwyer who had a mixed bag for his 37 points, starting on the back nine with 14 points before turning his game around scoring 23 points on the front layout.

For the second week in a row the twin-towns shield went down to the wire with Forbes again reigning supreme by 208 points to Parkes' 202.

Forbes dominated the nearest-to-pins on the par three fourth hole via Bruce Chandler and Trevor Williams who won A and B grade respectively, while Parkes' Lex Hodges was the closest A grader on the 11th. No B graders threatened the flag.

The ball sweep went to 33 points with winners as follows: 35 - Bruce Chandler; 34 - Rob Lea, Lex Hodges and Murray Jackson (P) and Trevor Williams and Alf Davies (F); 33 - Barry Shine, Barry Parker and Kim Herbert (F).

This week Condobolin will host the first Lachlan Valley 18-hole event for the year. Registrations from 9am for a 10am start.

However get there early to enjoy what is one of the best morning teas on "tour".

The BG scribe reported Tuesday 12-hole social golfers faced a welcomed slightly damp track last week with Ted Morgan liking the conditions scoring 29 points.

Peter Barnes brushed up for the Thursday twin-towns comp was next best with 26 points from fellow group partner Warwick Judge only one point in arrears.

Top Dog current standings has Barry ‘Scadger’ Parker out in front with 50 points, Ted Morgan 48, Peter Barnes and Ross Williams 43.

Tuesday social 12 hole golf for all, ball toss at 9am for playing partners.