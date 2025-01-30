By COLIN HODGES

Eighty three years after the movie Casablanca was first screened, a handsome four year old chestnut gelding by the same name won a Maiden Handicap on Saturday at Parkes.

Set in Morocco and starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, the 1942 film is regarded as a masterpiece and the owners who payed big money for the equine Casablanca were hopeful of Academy Award winning performances.

There was justification for the high price as Casablanca was by the champion sire Snitzel and from the ATC Australian Oaks winner Rising Romance.

Adding further to the sales ring appeal, the Arrowfield stud bred Casablanca was a full brother to the team Hawkes trained filly Yearning, winner of the Group 1 Caulfield 1000 Guineas when ridden by Damien Thornton and placed 3 times in Group 2 races, the Edward Manifold, Armanasco and Lets Elope Stakes.

But alas, the hoped for rewards did not eventuate and Casablanca knocked down for $1.4 million to TFI/Kia Ora stud at the 2022 Inglis Easter Yearling Sale was sold again for $11,000 in 2024 through the online Inglis Digital platform to clients of the Dubbo trainer Cindy Monaghan.

Angus Barlow a Dubbo based stock and station agent who doubles as a livestock market reporter on ABC radio is now a part owner of Casablanca and takes up the story.

“Originally trained by Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou at Rosehill, Casablanca with no luck after 3 starts was transferred to Stuart Kendrick at the Gold Coast where the best result from 2 starts was a second on the poly track,“ Angus Barlow said.

“Entered for the April 2024 Inglis on line sale, shrewd horse investor Tim Moses from Dubbo snapped up Casablanca for $11,000 after making enquiries with Brisbane jockey Michael Cahill."

“Tim then formed a syndicate to race Casablanca with trainer Cindy Monaghan and after a couple of dismal runs it was deemed to need the tie back operation."

“The operation was performed, the horse was put back in work and presto, a good win at Parkes”, Angus Barlow related.

Ridden by Nick Heywood in the 1200 metres Parkes Farm Centre/Kennards Hire Maiden Handicap, Casablanca jumped quickly and led for home.

Donna Emilia ((Dylan Stanley, $19) finished well but was beaten a nose by Casablanca ($12) with threequarters of a length to the third placed Rebel Flyer (Shayleigh Ingelse, $41).

Keenly awaited was the appearance of the highly promising galloper Zarizatycoon in the 1400 metres Parkes Couriers/Standen Building Class 2 Handicap.

Trained at Bathurst by Gayna Williams, Zarizatycoon had looked well above average when leading throughout to win at Narromine and Mudgee, however bled when unplaced at Rosehill.

Following the mandatory time away from racing, Zarizatycoon resumed over 1280 metres at Orange and after travelling wide finished less than a length from the winner Nomorenightshift, the Mack Griffith trained 4 times a winner, half brother to Zarizatycoon.

Away quickly from an outside barrier at Parkes, Zarizatycoon was eased back and at the 600 metres trailed the leading trio by several lengths.

Expertly ridden by Clayton Gallagher, Zarizatycoon ($1.65 favourite) gained an opening at the top of the straight and broke clear for a comfortable win by over a length from Extravagant Choice (Ellen Hennessy, $21) and Lockadente (Claire Ramsbotham, $13).

A big five year old gelding, Zarizatycoon looks to be still learning how to gallop and with further improvement is forecast to win plenty more races.

The good crowd on Saturday has Parkes Jockey Club officials looking forward to the Parkes Cup meeting on Sunday, May 18.

Bathurst to race on Friday and Dubbo on Monday, February 3.