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MacGregor moves on from Bulldogs

<p>Elizabeth MacGregor from Parkes is one of 12 NRLW players confirmed to be leaving the Bulldogs. PHOTO: Elizabeth MacGregor\\'s Facebook page</p>\\n
<p>Elizabeth MacGregor from Parkes is one of 12 NRLW players confirmed to be leaving the Bulldogs. PHOTO: Elizabeth MacGregor\\'s Facebook page</p>\\n

Elizabeth MacGregor from Parkes is one of 12 NRLW players confirmed to be leaving the Bulldogs. PHOTO: Elizabeth MacGregor's Facebook page

The Bulldogs has confirmed Parkes' Elizabeth MacGregor is among the 12 NRLW players departing the club
Christine Little
October 8, 2026 • 06:13

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