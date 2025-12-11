When Alex Molloy decided to “jump in and have a go” at off-road racing, she didn’t expect the decision to reshape her year - or earn her a state title.

What began as a spare family buggy and a spontaneous “yeah, why not?” has ended with Alex crowned NSW Class 3 Champion in the NSW Off Road Championship.

It was her dad Joe who planted the idea, asking whether Alex wanted to try out the buggy her brother Clint had raced in his debut season.

“I thought oh yeah, why not jump in and have a go, see what happens,” Alex said.

She took the driver’s seat, her husband Jacob stepped in as navigator, and they entered their first NSW Off Road Championship meet.

The rest of the season finished with Alex holding the state title.

It’s been an outcome that surprised even the champion herself.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to do it, I didn’t think I’d enjoy it as much as I am,” Alex said.

The family’s off-road racing story started with Joe, who had raced years ago and wanted to get back into the sport.

He bought the first Glennan Racing buggy last year, and Clint jumped straight into the driver’s seat, performing so well that Joe bought a second, bigger buggy for him this season.

That opened the door for Alex and Jacob to join the team, travelling to four NSW Off Road Championship meets this year (two of the six were washed out).

Every track was different - terrain, conditions, layout and even lap structure varied widely.

“One long track was 32km and we had to do six laps of that, that’s the longest one we’ve done,” Alex said.

“Another race the whole track was 2.2km and we did four laps of that – with four races over the weekend.”

Nearly every meet threw at least one daunting moment her way: a steep climb, an unfamiliar section, a patch of terrain that left her thinking, I can’t do that - before proving to herself that she could.

Their first event even included a night race, something Alex never expected to attempt.

“I’m like, oh I can’t race in the dark – I can’t race in the light let alone the dark,” she said, before reminding herself, “I’m here, may as well give it a go.”

Then there were the unpredictable moments that define off-road racing.

“The craziest moment (of the season) was probably coming down the side of a hill backwards because it was so wet … I couldn’t steer, couldn’t go anywhere, so it was just hold on and go for the ride.”

They reached the bottom safely, found their grip and kept going - a perfect snapshot of a season that demanded equal parts skill, grit and trust.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Alex said. “It can be absolutely bloody terrifying at times but it’s so much fun - and it’s time that my husband and I have got to spend together, time with my dad and my brother.”

Behind the scenes, it’s been a true family operation. Joe prepares the buggies with support from Jacob, a welder, and the pair tow a buggy each to every meet. Their extended family plays a crucial role too, caring for the couple’s children to make the racing weekends possible.

Alex has also found unexpected camaraderie in the racing community.

Being a woman entering a male-dominated sport, she wasn’t sure what to expect.

“Everyone gets to know you real quick and want to tell you tips and tricks,” she said.

“Yes it is racing obviously, but everyone’s happy to get out and have fun.”

Safety checks start every race weekend - roll cages, harnesses, helmets, suits, boots - and by now Alex and Jacob are well-versed in the rhythm of race preparation.

With the season wrapped up and two titles behind her, Alex is already looking ahead. The family is exploring new tracks and options for the 2026 season - proof that a simple “yeah, why not?” was all it took to launch a whole new chapter.