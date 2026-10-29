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Rams calling for next generation of female players

<p>Last year\\'s Lisa Fiaola Cup side with NRLW stars Yasmin Clydesdale and Georgia Roche on the eve of round one of the 2025 Country Championships. PHOTO: Western Rams Facebook page</p>\\n
<p>Last year\\'s Lisa Fiaola Cup side with NRLW stars Yasmin Clydesdale and Georgia Roche on the eve of round one of the 2025 Country Championships. PHOTO: Western Rams Facebook page</p>\\n

Last year's Lisa Fiaola Cup side with NRLW stars Yasmin Clydesdale and Georgia Roche on the eve of round one of the 2025 Country Championships. PHOTO: Western Rams Facebook page

Trials for the Western Rams Open Women's squad are on 7 November in Orange
October 29, 2026 • 06:24

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