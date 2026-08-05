Forbes Magpies have handed Mudgee Dragons their first defeat of the 2026 Peter McDonald Premiership campaign before a big and vocal crowd at Spooner Oval.

The Magpies ran in five tries in a triumphant second half to overcome a four-point half-time deficit and secure a 38-14 win over the competition leaders in the competition's penultimate round.

Trailing 14-10 at the break, Forbes responded emphatically after half-time, scoring three tries in the opening 10 minutes of the second stanza to wrest control of the contest and ignite a home crowd bolstered by old boys and ladies day.

Mitch Andrews finished with a hat trick, Farren Lamb a double, while Zeke Hartwig, Chad Porter and Nick Greenhalgh crossed for a try apiece in a victory that thrilled the fans.

The host side got away to a good start before a couple of errors crept in, a quality Mudgee outfit not missing an opportunity.

Coach Cameron Greenhalgh's half time encouragement to his squad was to back themselves and they did, with three tries in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Lamb opened with a try in the corner and it only took a couple of minutes of play before Porter went over the line.

Farren Lamb roars for a vocal home crowd after scoring his second try of the day.

Captain Greenhalgh was next to cross and converted his own try - one of six successful kicks for the contest.

With the scoreboard suddenly at 28-14 the hosts' way, Mudgee did stem the flow of points and apply their own pressure, but the Magpies' defence held firm.

And that defence was again a highlight for the coach.

"That's what wins these games, that where we get our energy from, the defensive sets," he said.

"That and obviously the crowd - we're hard to beat here, with that crowd behind you.

"We had a couple of lapses, they're (Mudgee) a quality team, but it's how you respond to that and the boys responded really well.

"They're a really good team when they back themselves."

The challenge now to the side - for this Sunday's final round clash against Nyngan and into the finals series - is to build on that momentum.

"I'm hoping we can kick on and start to play the football we missed at times through the season," Greenhalgh said.

They've been pleased to welcome back Bailey Hartwig - a Forbes junior who's earnt a host of representative and club experience in the years he's been away.

"He's moved back home which is a bonus for us," Greenhalgh said. "We welcome him into the squad."

In the other grades:

Under 18s Forbes 28 Mudgee 22

Reserve grade Forbes 42 Mudgee 10

Women's Forbes - Mudgee 62

With just one week left, our positions on the ladders are:

Magpies league tag fifth in the Western Premiership Blues Tag with 20 points, ladder leaders Bathurst St Pats have 26 points.

Magpies under 18s third in the Tom Nelson Premiership with 26 points, Dubbo CYMS are on top of the table with 31 points.

Reserve grade third in the Western Premiership with 24 points, Dubbo Macquarie leads the competition with 30 points.

This weekend is the final round of the regular rugby league season, with Forbes at home in all grades to Nyngan Tigers.