Some of the region's rugby league legends will be lacing up the boots for a run in the name of fun at Eugowra's home of rugby league, the Ian Walsh football field, this Saturday, 28 March.

Masters of the Mandagery is back and lovers of league and community alike can expect a great afternoon.

The day is genuinely one for fun - games are 20 minutes and no scores are kept - a chance for retired footy players to get out on the field for a match against some of their old mates and rivals.

The result, organiser Andrew Barnes, is a day that keeps them coming back.

He'll don the Eugowra colours again and enjoy a run but the main drawcard is the chance to reconnect with people he might only see at this event each year.

For the community and visitors, this will be the first chance to see the progress on the former preschool which is being transformed into the sports clubhouse following the 2022 flood destruction.

There'll be food available on the day and the bar, in the new venue, will be open from 4pm.

The draw:

1pm - Eugowra Geagles vs Canowindra (league tag)

1.30pm - Trundle vs Dubbo Dirty Blues

2pm - Manildra vs Tuggeranong Knights

2.30 - Parkes vs Canowindra

3pm - Eugowra Geagles vs Canowindra (league tag)

3.30 - Eugowra vs Dubbo Dirty Blues

4pm - Parkes vs Tuggeranong Knights

4.30 - Trundle vs Manildra

5pm - Eugowra vs Canowindra

5.30 - Eugowra Geagles vs Canowindra (league tag)