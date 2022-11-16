Peak now passing through: Bureau predicts steady water levels through Friday

Water levels have steadied in Forbes, but they'll remain high for another day or so, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting.
The Lachlan River at Forbes' Iron Bridge is at 10.68 metres and steady as what the Bureau describes as "a prolonged flood peak" passes through Forbes to Cottons Weir.
The water level is expected to remain about the same through Friday, the Bureau says in the flood bulletin released 11am Thursday, November 17.
In the streets, it looks as though the waters are receding a little.
It will be days before we know the real impact, but we already know floodwaters have entered some homes and businesses that weren't inundated on November 5.
Assessments of that flood - the biggest to come into Forbes township in decades - had only just been carried out when Forbes received a whopping 118mm in 24 hours and the community was told to brace for another and potentially bigger inundation.
Assessments were still in progress but revealed 360 buildings had been damaged, including:
Forbes Public School, with a mighty community effort and support from Rural Fire Service and Australian Defence Force, welcomed students and staff back for one day.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller hopes streets within the town will be able to begin to open up again from Friday through Sunday - first Oxford Street to connect the town centre and south Forbes, then from the CBD back to north Forbes.
"If we go forward with a mind of helping one another we'll be okay, that's what we've got to do," she said on Thursday.
"We will start to go into recovery mode and start to get all the resources that we require to get Forbes back into shape.
"The water is higher, it has spread out further, there's a lot more people (affected), we obviously can see where it's gone further into properties.
"One of the jobs that I'll be doing going forward is making sure that here's reasonable assistance for the small business and of course those people that have lost all their belongings. I'll be advocating for that with governments."
