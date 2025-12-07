A long-held vision to bring back one of Eugowra’s landmarks is a step closer to reality, with plans progressing to rebuild the Fat Lamb Hotel.

The three owners of the site have a clear goal: to rebuild the pub where it once stood and restore the community hub so many people remember.

Lifetime locals John Agustin and Ben Mulley have years of memories of the Fat Lamb.

They’re joined in the venture by Michael Miles, who had only enjoyed a couple of schnitzels in the old pub before it was destroyed by fire in 2012, but has heard plenty about what it meant to people.

The site has already undergone a major clean-up, with more than 50 truckloads of material removed.

A development application is now in progress with Cabonne Council.

Ben’s been amazed by the number of people who have seen the social media updates as work quietly gathers momentum.

Whether you first noticed the recent activity on the corner of the Escort Way or found the new Facebook page, interest has spread well beyond town.

The clearing works have uncovered the original cellar, crafted by Italian stonemasons Ben and John can trace family links back to.

The Fat Lamb’s history dates back to 1866 when the original hotel became the first commercial building in what would become Eugowra.

You can still see the local granite that was used.

Rooms were added in 1873 to accommodate the town’s first post office, with the licensee doubling as postmaster.

The pub changed names and owners over a few times over the decades until 1958, when it became the Fat Lamb and cemented its place in local life.

It went on to host the charity Feral Bike Run, quick shear competitions and the famed East v West cricket match between locals from opposite sides of Mandagery Creek.

It also served as a meeting place for locals and visitors.

“This is where you came to get a job – I frequently did that – you’d come in and see if there was any work going,” Ben said.

“It was the hub: all the farmers, workers, were here.

“If anyone needed someone they’d soon find a set of hands for the following day at the pub.”

The pub was also known for its super cold beer, Ben adds.

“There was a very short stem from the keg to the tap, it was straight down, when you compare that to other establishments they might have many metres of beer line before it hits the tap.

“It was freezing cold beer – noticeably.”

Its destruction by fire in 2012 hit the community hard.

The owners’ resolve has strengthened after the devastating November 2022 flood and the rebuilding effort since.

“No-one else is going to help you build your little town unless you do it yourself,” Ben said. “It’s got to be done from inside out.”

He avoids calling the pub iconic, acknowledging others do, but says he meets plenty of people in his mining work who remember it.

“It was that wonderful, familiarity of it,” he said.

And the community enthusiasm is clear.

“If this gets going, it’ll bring so much confidence to the town,” John said.

“Everyone you speak to is keen,” Michael added.

Nearly 160 years after the original hotel was constructed, times have changed, and the rebuilt Fat Lamb will reflect that - including being raised about 700mm to be above at least the minor flood level and meeting new building and fire codes.

But the owners are adamant the spirit of the place will remain.