On Sunday 9 November, 48 members and guests of Forbes U3A (University of the Third Age, formerly College for Seniors) were treated to afternoon tea at Anglesey House. What a beautiful afternoon.

Thanks go to Vanessa Crompton for welcoming us to her magnificent home, and for presenting the history of the house and the Thomas family which built it.

The U3A ‘tea ladies’ did a mighty job in feeding everyone, treating them to fine china and delicate portions of sumptuous sandwiches and cakes.

Special thanks go to the two ladies co-opted at the last minute to make sure the afternoon proceeded without a hiccup.

Thank you, too, to the Uniting Church for the use of their tables and chairs, and to the muscle-men from the Bowling Club who transported them.

In fact, thank you to everyone who contributed in any way to the success of this function.

With the aid of the well-supported raffle, Forbes U3A was able to present $1017 to Forbes CanAssist.