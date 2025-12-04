The festive season has officially begun in Forbes, with Christmas lights now illuminating the CBD.

This year, Lachlan Street comes alive with a vibrant canopy of twinkling lights and a festive installation on the Templar Street roundabout.

Victoria Park shines with four large-scale displays, including a brand-new three-metre star. And over at Town Hall, a refreshed Christmas tree design now graces the iconic balcony.

Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the annual lighting of the CBD decorations is a tradition the community looks forward to.

“There’s nothing quite like seeing the town centre come alive with Christmas spirit. The lights bring a wonderful sense of excitement to Forbes, and they’re a reminder of the magic this time of year brings,” Mayor Miller said.

“The lights create a warm and welcoming atmosphere family outings, seasonal celebrations and late-night shopping - a great reminder to support our local businesses this Christmas by shopping local.”

The decorations complement the range of festive activities scheduled throughout December, including the Rotary Ipomoea Christmas Tree Festival, Forbes Christmas Festival, Carols by Candlelight, as well as the Town Hall Christmas Projection.

Forbes Shire Council wishes everyone a joyful and safe Christmas season and invites the community to enjoy the festive atmosphere throughout December.

Don’t forget to scan the QR code and get your entries in Forbes Business Chamber’s Evolution Mining Find it in Forbes this Christmas promotion when you shop wherever you see the special Christmas trees. And for even more chances to win, find the elves in our local shops (there’s even one in the Advocate) and get your entries in to the Visitor Information Centre.