A Forbes business committed to redefining how the world values food and organics has been recognised at the NSW Business Awards.

Topsoil Organics was named winner of the Excellence in Large Business award at the gala State awards night at Sydney's International Convention Centre.

For business founders Dan and Lana Nicholson, the fact that Australia wastes some 7.6 million tonnes of food a year is mindblowing and they are committed to being part of the solution.

They launched the Central West Nutrient Return Centre in 2021, with a vision to support both the farming sector and the environment by taking food and organics waste destined for landfill and using it to make premium compost.

"We built Topsoil with one goal - to make a real difference," Dan said.

"What started as a local idea in Forbes has become proof that regional businesses can lead the way in sustainability and regeneration.

"It can start with a handful of locals who care deeply about doing things properly."

More than 200,000 tonnes of organic waste from supermarkets has already been depackaged, decontaminated and put into a composting process for broadacre farming.

"It’s a full-circle process - the same materials can be returned to the land to help grow the next crop,” Mr Nicholson said.

“Not only are we returning those nutrients but we’re putting the carbon back in there, and our soils are so depleted in carbon and really improving that soil health which then also helps the farmer,” Lana said.

It's just three years since Topsoil won the Excellence in Small business award and two years since they won the Excellence in Sustainability award at the State awards, testament to their rapid growth, and it’s really only the beginning of their plans.

As well as their bulk supply compost for broadacre farming, a $500,000 Coles grant from earlier this year has fast-tracked plans to bag the compost for retail sale and the home garden.

Another recent venture is their purchase of the now Topsoil Farm Supplies, almost next door, where the products are now available to help farmers and gardeners.

Dan and Lana's vision continues to grow with their plans including a biological energy recovery system that will convert organic input into renewable power.

They are also planning electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the expansion of low-emission processing technology and advanced regional manufacturing, a demonstration of Dan’s innovative and circular-economy focused vision and creations.

The Nicholsons have their sights set on reducing emissions to zero by 2030, and extending resource recovery to 99.9 per cent.

“I really hope that that is our legacy, that we show a different way of doing it that is improving the whole process from start to finish,” Lana said.

It's never been about titles, Dan said.

"We’ve just kept our heads down, worked hard, and stayed true to what matters: looking after our people, our land, and our region," he said.

"This recognition isn’t about being the biggest - it’s about being better.

"Better for the environment, better for local jobs, better for the next generation.

"At the end of the day, we’re not just building a business - we’re building a movement.

"One that shows real change grows from the ground up, and that regional Australia has what it takes to lead the future of sustainability.”

Business NSW regional director for Western region Vicki Seccombe described Topsoil Organics as an exciting and dynamic business paving the way for our future.

The Excellence in Large Business Award recognises a business with more than 20 employees that has effectively driven growth and is able to demonstrate the specific strategies implemented to achieve business success and/or resilience.

They also won the Excellence in Sustainability Award at the 2023 State awards.

“They have gone above and beyond in respect to innovation, sustainability and leadership," Ms Seccombe said.

"The initiatives being pursued demonstrates great ingenuity and it’s so exciting that it’s happening right here in Western NSW."