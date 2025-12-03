This Sunday is a big day at Club Forbes as we head into the major draw for the Suzuki Swift. One lucky member will drive away in a brand-new car, wrapping up our biggest promotion of the year.

If you’re a finalist, make sure you’re here. If you’re not, come down anyway - the atmosphere is always fun on major draw days and it’s a good chance to catch up with friends before Christmas hits full swing.

Alongside the main event, we’re also running a 35-ham raffle. It’s simple, fun, and a good way to stock up before Christmas lunch.

Tickets will be on sale from the usual spot, and we’ll run the draw straight before the car giveaway. You know the drill - be early, grab your seat, and enjoy the afternoon.

A quick reminder that the Club will close on Monday 8 December from 5.30pm for our staff Christmas party.

It’s the one night each year we stop, close the doors, and give our team a proper break.

They’ve worked hard across the year - long days, busy events, and a mountain of changes behind the scenes - so this is a chance for them to relax together and enjoy their own night at the Club.

It’s been a big year. You’ve seen the renovations, new equipment, upgraded systems, menu changes, refreshed areas, new events, and a stronger focus on member experience.

There’s more happening behind the scenes than most people realise, and the support from members has made a real difference.

Next year will be even bigger. We have some exciting announcements coming early in the new year that will shift the Club forward again.

These projects have been in planning for months and will bring improvements to food, entertainment, facilities, and the overall member experience.

You’ll see a clearer plan, more communication, and regular updates as each stage rolls out. The goal is simple: a better Club for you, your family, and your friends.

As we head toward Christmas, it’s a good time to say thank you.

Thanks to every member who turns up, buys a ticket, grabs a meal, brings visitors, joins in the raffles, uses the courtesy bus, supports our events, and keeps the place busy.

Thanks to the families who make Club Forbes their base for birthdays, special events, dinners, kids’ parties, Sunday drinks, and everything in between. And thanks to the staff who keep the place running day and night.

We’ve had a great year together, and we finish it with a major moment this Sunday when someone takes the keys to the Suzuki Swift.

Good luck to all finalists, enjoy the afternoon, and enjoy the start of the festive season.

On behalf of our team and the Board, thanks again for your support.

Have a safe Christmas, look after each other, and enjoy the time with family and friends.