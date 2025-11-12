"You will never know how much I appreciate this help."

Those words from a grateful parent say it all as The Salvos launch their Christmas toy appeal

They're appealing for donations - they're also urging families who could use help putting gifts under the tree for their children to register for this Christmas now.

Every year the Salvos work across Forbes and Parkes shires to collect donations and then match them with hundreds of children.

Wendy Broome, Forbes / Parkes Salvation Army, says it's more important than ever as the rising cost of living impacts the community.

She sees the impact of increasing prices every day.

Local Salvos are seeing more people through their doors than ever: browsing the family store for bargains but also needing support to feed their family or keep the lights on.

It's getting harder for many people to put a bit away for a bigger-than-usual bill, a fridge or washing machine breaking down, or

"People are coming for help for the first time in their lives this year," Wendy said.

The Salvos are here, and they feel privileged to be in a position to help.

KHub will launch their annual Wishing Tree Appeal on Wednesday, 19 November.

You can donate at:

KHub Forbes during open hours

Forbes Salvation Army family store at 128 Rankin Street, Tuesday to Friday, 9.30am to 3.30pm

If your family requires assistance with toys this Christmas, please register at:

Forbes Salvation Army family store at 128 Rankin Street, Tuesday to Friday, 9.30am to 3.30pm

Parkes Salvos Store, 33 Church Street, 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday or 9am to 3pm Saturday.