Ready to bring your community project to life?

Applications are now open for Round 2 of the 2025/26 Forbes Shire Community Funding Program.

Grants of up to $5,000 are available to support projects in sport and recreation, culture and the arts, community services, and rural village enhancement.

A total of $150,000 is available each year across two funding rounds, providing opportunities for community groups to bring their ideas to life and make a positive impact in the Shire.

"The Community Funding Program is a fantastic way for local organisations to deliver projects that benefit our residents and strengthen our community," Forbes Shire Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM said.

"We encourage groups with a project in mind to apply and take advantage of this support.”

In Round 1, 24 community groups shared in $76,000 funding.

The Calarie Hall Recreation Reserve Trust was successful in last year's program, with the grant covering half the cost of a new zero-turn Ferris mower.

“Our old mower was constantly in need of repairs, which was costly," Calarie Hall Recreation Reserve Chairperson, Bill Holmes said.

"The new Ferris mower is much faster on our large grounds, saving our volunteers significant time while providing a more even cut."

Applications for this round close 31 January 2026.

Groups requiring assistance with their application can book an appointment with Council staff by calling 02 6850 2300 or emailing community@forbes.nsw.gov.au

For more information and to apply, visit: www.forbes.nsw.gov.au