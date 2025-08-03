As NSW Local Government Week kicks off, Forbes Shire Council proudly reflects on a transformative year marked by innovation, sustainability and community.

From infrastructure upgrades, amazing events, major projects and community building, the Council has delivered on its promise to build a strong and connected community.

Community at the heart

As well as maintaining and progressing many infrastructure and service priorities, one of the Council’s proudest initiatives is the successful Community Funding Program.

It funds local community projects, injecting thousands of dollars into grassroots initiatives. These projects have enriched local culture, supported youth engagement, strengthened social ties and enhanced local villages across the Shire.

Charging ahead with sustainability

In a major step toward a greener future, Forbes welcomed its new EV Charging Station on Spring Street, making the town more accessible to electric vehicle users and promoting sustainable travel.

Complementing this, the Council has launched textile recycling and blister pack recycling programs, diverting waste from landfill and encouraging responsible consumption.

These initiatives follows Council’s leading the way in Food Organics and Green Organics waste collection well before it was legislated and all ties in well with Council’s industrial and business philosophy of working towards and developing more opportunities for Forbes’ own Circular Economy.

A new equestrian era

November 2024 saw the grand opening of the Multipurpose Equestrian Centre (MEC), positioning Forbes as a regional hub for equestrian events.

The MEC is already attracting competitors and spectators from across NSW, boosting tourism and local business. There have already been many events hosted at the centre attracting thousands of people to Forbes and the facility.

Celebrating our people

Forbes Shire Council proudly honours our residents and community who make outstanding contributions to our town. Three outstanding individuals were officially recognised at the 2025 Australia Day Awards for their exceptional contributions to the community.

Maree Yapp was named Citizen of the Year for her tireless dedication to local causes and volunteer work that has uplifted countless lives.

Helen Smith, awarded Senior Citizen of the Year, was recognised for her lifelong commitment to community service and mentorship.

Annika Dukes, the Young Citizen of the Year, impressed with her leadership, academic excellence, and inspiring involvement in youth initiatives.

Together, these remarkable citizens embody the spirit of Forbes and the values that make the shire thrive.

Forbes Shire Council also celebrates our many local volunteers and eagerly welcomes all new residents to our community.

As one of our community’s largest employers, it is also important to recognise the professional and amazing team of employees who make up Forbes Shire Council.

From roads, to green spaces, services, events, future planning and major projects, Council is an employer of choice, with a positive team environment, where staff work hard every day to make a positive and meaningful community impact.

Council also attracts and provides opportunities for professionals to work and live in one of regional NSW’s most vibrant and forward-thinking local government areas.

A great place to visit and to live

There’s so much to discover in Amazing Forbes - from the many vibrant local events, local attractions and captivating Sculpture Trail to our rich history and natural beauty. Many visitors find themselves falling in love with the town and choosing to stay for good.

As our population grows, Forbes Shire Council has expanded affordable and sustainable housing options.

A standout initiative is the Goldridge Estate, a thoughtfully designed residential development offering affordable lots which are selling well to families, retirees, and first-home buyers.

Complementing this, the Council is partnering with Homes NSW on a major housing project that will deliver 132 new homes and several private developers are establishing unique offerings for new home owners as our population grows substantially.

All of these developments reflect Forbes’ commitment to inclusive growth, sustainable living and creating vibrant communities for all.

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAYOR

Mayor Phyllis Miller said, “This year has been a testament to what we can achieve when we work together. From sustainability to community spirit, Forbes continues to lead with heart and vision. We’re proud to celebrate these milestones during Local Government Week.”

To celebrate school students across the shire have again been invited for a first-hand look at some of the activities undertaken by Council in our shire.

Mayor Miller said Local Government Week is a wonderful opportunity to showcase to our future generations what it is we do at Council and how their feedback and input is important.

“Local Government is the level of government closest to the community and councils are uniquely positioned to work hand-in-hand with residents to address immediate social, economic, and infrastructure needs - building thriving healthy local communities," she said.

“As the President of Local Government NSW, I work closely with regional and city-based councils and I am always proud to share the success and innovation of Forbes Shire Council,” Mayor Miller added.

Forbes Primary School students will be spending the day with Council on Thursday 7 August from 9.30am to 2.30pm to find out more about their local Council.

Over the course of the day, students will meet the Landscaping, Waste and Tourism teams, as well as the Rangers, Planning teams and finding out how to become a future Councillor and move a motion in the council chambers.