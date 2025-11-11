Forbes Shire Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Dunshea as Interim General Manager, following the passing of General Manager Steve Loane OAM.

Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the appointment ensures continuity and stability for the council and the community.

“Stephen has extensive experience in local government across both metropolitan and regional councils and brings with him a strong commitment to regional development,” Mayor Miller said.

“His leadership will help guide Forbes through this transition and continue delivering for our community.”

Mr Dunshea has held senior executive roles across multiple councils and is known for his collaborative leadership style, strategic insight and dedication to public service with more than 40 years experience in local government.

He also has a passion for the local government sector and its work.

“It’s a privilege to join Forbes Shire Council and serve this vibrant and resilient community,” Mr Dunshea said.

“I look forward to working with council staff, elected representatives and the people of Forbes to build on the legacy of Steve Loane and continue driving positive outcomes.”

The Council acknowledged the significant contribution of Steve Loane OAM, whose leadership and vision shaped Forbes for almost a decade. His legacy will be honoured and remembered.

Mr Dunshea also acknowledged Mr Loane's legacy, "and the contribution that he made in leading what I have to say is a very forward-thinking and very progressive council, a very well run council.

"It's actually a privilege to take on this role," he said.

His first impressions of Forbes have been incredibly positive.

"It's terrific, it's a lovely place to be," he said.

"I've been made to feel so welcome here and that's a clear reflection of the council and the staff working well together."

Mr Dunshea retired in 2022 but remains available for locum or interim appointments to councils. He has most recently worked at Snowy Mountains Council.

He will serve as Interim General Manager while Council undertakes the formal recruitment process for a permanent appointment.