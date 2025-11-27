I’m pleased to share that important safety upgrades along Lachlan Valley Way (South Condobolin Road) are now nearing completion, with the final seal scheduled for this week. This project has delivered 3.3 kilometres of widening, providing an 8.5-metre seal width and a one-metre sealed shoulder on both side.

As part of the works, a narrow culvert has also been widened by 4.8 metres, removing a known pinch point.

These upgrades have been funded through the NSW Regional Roads Block Grant, which provides councils with annual support to maintain vital regional road networks. I’m proud to see these improvements helping keep our road network safe for all users, particularly during this busy harvest period.

So much to celebrate: We are fast approaching the festive season, and we’ve plenty of exciting things planned to celebrate.

Santa’s North Pole Mail Express has arrived at Council’s Administration Office! Post your letter in the special red mailbox by Wednesday 10 December 2025 to receive a personalised reply. Letter templates and envelopes are available from Council or can be downloaded from the website.

The CBD Christmas lights will be switched on from Sunday 1 December. Don’t miss the magical Christmas projection at Forbes Town Hall, launching Monday 8 December with a very special guest narrator.

Finally, the annual Forbes Carols by Candlelight is on Saturday 13 December 2025 at Victoria Park - a magical evening filled with music and festive cheer.

CBD parking: As we head into the busiest shopping weeks of the year, it’s a good time to remember the two-hour timed parking zones throughout Forbes CBD.

To keep things moving smoothly, Council’s Parking Rangers will increase patrols - not to catch people out, but to ensure everyone has fair access to parking.

Many streets have a two-hour limit, so please take a moment to check the signage. If you need longer-term parking, the Lawler Street carpark offers all-day options just a short walk away.

Infringements will be issued for vehicles overstaying restrictions.

Thank you for helping keep our CBD flowing as we enjoy a wonderful festive season in Forbes.

God bless, Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM