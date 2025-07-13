Cabonne Council is to turn to community consultation to ensure the old Fairbridge School Bell is in the best possible permanent location.

The bell, which is essentially a length of disused rail line, has been returned to Fairbridge Memorial Park, Molong, after being dislodged from its mountings by the flood event in November 2022.

But there are concerns about future flood risk as well as vandalism and / or theft in the location, a report to the council’s June meeting said.

“The bell is of significant emotional and heritage value particularly to the members of the Old Fairbridgians Association and wider community,” the report to councillors said.

“It has been expressed by senior members of the association that it is very important for the bell to remain on site at the park.”

Council has resolved to seek the views of key stakeholders, such as the Old Fairbridgian Association and Molong Musuem, as well as other interested parties about the most appropriate location for the bell.

The bell remains in situ at the Fairbridge Memorial Park where it is secured as far as is reasonably practicable until this determination.

There is a replica of the bell, currently possessed by Molong Historical Society.

Feedback from interested parties is invited until Wednesday 31 July 2025. Written submissions should be addressed to the General Manager, PO Box 17, Molong NSW 2866 or emailed to council@cabonne.nsw.gov.au