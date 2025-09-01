Councillors have invited two applicants who submitted expressions of interest to build accommodation and a conference centre to share their visions for the former Lachlan Vintage Village site.

The council called for expressions of interest for two parcels of land: one 2.31 hectare block for a motel / conference centre; and one 3.28 hectare block for a caravan or holiday park.

They've now invited the applicants to present to council before their September meeting, to outline their vision for the development; their site servicing and infrastructure requirements; and their intended timeframe.

The site was home to the tourist drawcard, the Lachlan Vintage Village, from the mid-1970s, officially opened by then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam more than 50 years ago.

Forbes Shire Council purchased the acreage in 2017 with a big vision for it.

They've since relocated the Visitor Information Centre to the original building that was once the 17-stand Trigalana woolshed but was rehomed to the Vintage Village site during its heyday.

In releasing the expressions of interest, Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said a strong market demand signalled the need for new accommodation options in town.

“Forbes has maintained consistently high occupancy rates for some time, supported by a notable rise in visitation," she said.

"This trend highlights a compelling opportunity for further investment in accommodation.

“By capitalising on the steady stream of visitors to the information centre, there is significant potential to transform the area into a dynamic, fully serviced destination precinct.”

BLOCK TO BE SUBDIVIDED

The council is also to subdivide a 4000 square metre block near the corner of Young and Berkley streets off the Lachlan Vintage Village site.

Staff recommended the new lot's northern boundary follow the same alignment as the adjoining Berkley Street road reserve, to future proof any expansion of Berkley Street westwards into the Vintage Village site.

"Feedback from a local real estate agent on the proposed lot size confirmed that a lot of this size will be sought after in the current market," the report said.