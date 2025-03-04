Forbes Shire Council is completing its strategic plan for our community and it's time to vote on the priorities for the next 10 years.

Council has already conducted the first round of consultation and surveys, now the responses have been brought together and community members are being asked to select the ones most important to them.

There are five questions for community members to answer, with a selection :

What do you like most about Forbes shire?

How have recent events, including the floods, changed your ideas about what you want and need from Forbes in the future?

What do you want Forbes to be like in 10 years?

What do you think are the most pressing issues, weaknesses or challenges facing the Forbes community that should be addressed in the community strategic plan?

What do you see as real opportunities for the Forbes area in the future?

Crime and public safety; maintaining and improving our parks and recreational areas; community events, arts and cultural activities; and affordability are all among the shortlisted concerns.

Improved accessibility and inclusivity for people with disabilities; the need for business growth; a stronger focus on tourism; and improved transport and road infrastructure are all on the lists available for voting.

Phase two is now open, surveys can be completed by:

You can complete the survey online at https://yoursay.forbes.nsw.gov.au/ or collect a hard copy from the Forbes Shire Council administration office.

You can also complete the survey with council staff at the following pop-up events:

International Women's Day Event (ticketed event), Lions Park - Saturday 8 March

Central West Livestock Exchange - Tuesday 11 March 9am-11am

Jenny Murphy Park BBQ - Saturday 15 March 12pm-2pm.