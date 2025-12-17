Families can look forward to even more outdoor fun these summer school holidays, with the newly upgraded Lions Park playground reopening on Saturday, 13 December.

Forbes Shire Council has completed a series of improvements designed to make the playground more inclusive, engaging and enjoyable for children of all ages.

Work included the expansion of the playground with soft fall rubber surfacing, new shade sails, site-wide drainage improvements and refreshed landscaping.

Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the reopening came at the perfect time as local families prepared for a busy holiday season outdoors.

“Playgrounds are such an important part of our community, especially over summer," Mayor Miller said.

"We’re proud to deliver a bright, safe and welcoming space where children can play, explore and burn off some energy.

“We know how much locals and visitors alike use this park, so we’re thrilled to have it open again ahead of the school holidays.”

Council encourages families to come out and enjoy the playground, and to make the most of the improved and resilient community space this summer.

Council kindly asks visitors to avoid walking on the new turf while it establishes.

A site compound has been established in the south-east corner of the park near the toilet block and will remain in place over the Christmas break.

Work will recommence early next year, focusing on the area behind the café and the carpark restoration.

The new Lions Park playground is part of the Forbes Lake Activation Parks and Amenities Resilience & Betterment Project jointly funded by the Australian and NSW Governments under the Community Assets Program.

The Lions Park shade structures are funded under the NSW Government’s Community Building Partnership.

The project aims to improve accessibility, boost community use and enjoyment, create flood-resilient public spaces, and reduce future maintenance needs.