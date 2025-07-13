By PHYLLIS MILLER OAM, MAYOR OF FORBES SHIRE

Stephen Lawrence MLC announced that Forbes has been awarded funding for Forbes Street Dreams - a brand-new immersive art and cultural festival that will transform Forbes into a vibrant celebration of creativity and community.

Planned for Saturday 27 September from 5pm to 9pm, the event will activate Harold Street, Victoria Park, and Town Hall into dynamic spaces filled with art installations, interactive light displays, live performances, and delicious food.

Forbes has a strong and proud history of hosting art events and festivals and we will be working with these committees to deliver a unique and completely funded night of culture and fun for the community. What a treat!

+ + +

Thank you to our local police who have conducted raids on local businesses four times in the last month - each time seizing illegal products. As a result two people have been charged and some large fines have been issued.

I think you will agree there has been an increased police presence in our community – it is very much appreciated. Remember to call 000 if you or your property is in immediate risk.

+ + +

As the President of Local Government NSW, I spent some time this week with councils from the Northern Rivers of NSW. These areas have again endured extreme flooding and it has been insightful and hopefully comforting for them to have representatives in the area who understand the plight of flooding. Our thoughts are with all those impacted.

+ + +

Did you see the story about Ryan Glennan on the local news this week. It was a lovely story about Ryan, who first began working at the Central West Livestock Exchange for council.

He is now working for VC Reid and was selling at Monday’s cattle sale. Just a quick note in the last financial year, we have yarded over 78,000 cattle and calves, 1,738,394 sheep and lambs and over 6500 pigs. What an amazing livestock selling centre.