On Saturday February 1 Aussie Croquet was played with 30 in attendance. It was a reasonably warm morning but not nearly as hot as last Tuesday when the temperature soared and exceeded 40.

Some good scores were once again recorded.14/13 scores as follows: May Jones & John Farah def Geoff Coles & John Browne 14/12 John Browne & Marie Spry def Elvy Quirk & Sally Perry, Lyn Simmonds & John Cole def John Farah & David Williams, David Williams & Russell Anderson def John Browne & Sally Perry, Robin Pols & John Allegri def Bill Scott & John Cole, Bill Scott (solo) def David Williams & Allan Jones, Rex Toole & John Allegri def Bruce Field & Cheryl Toohey, 14/11 scores as follows: Vince Roberts & Barry White def Robin Pols & Peter West, , Harley Stewart & Marie Spry def Elvy Quirk & Lyn Simmonds, Kevin Rubie & Cheryl Toohey def Geoff Coles & Rex Toole, May Jones & Frank Donohoe def Fay Picker & Barry White, Colleen Liebich & Kevin Wenning def John Cole & Vince Roberts, Sally Perry & Robin Pols def Peter West & Harley Stewart. There were also quite a number of 14/10 scores.

We have a new player on Saturdays with Sally Perry taking up the challenge and getting to know the ropes of the game.

On Saturday February 1 all three games were won by John Allegri, May Jones & David West. Congratulations to those players. David West is now a regular player on Saturdays and is fast becoming a master at the game. Of course he has youth on his side.

Our monthly luncheon was held on Tuesday February 4 at the Post Office hotel with many celebrating their birthdays during February namely Jill Rubie, Helen Lupis, Pam Thomson, Sue Wade and Kevin Wenning. Best wishes were extended to all those members.

Golf Croquet was played on Tuesday 4th February with 35 players in attendance. It was a very warm morning and John Farah came to the rescue for many players who don’t bring their own water. John came with an esky with many bottles of water. Many thanks John.

Scores on the day recorded 10/3 Lyn Simmonds & Wayne Wright def Jennifer & Kevin Wenning. 9/4 Bill Scott & Mal Smith def Sue Wade & Graham Falconer, Kevin Rubie & unknown def John Cole & Fay Picker, Kevin Rubie & Bruce Field def Helen Lupis & Sue Wade, , Kevin Rubie & John Allegri def Marie Spry & Helen Lupis, : 8/5 Geoff Coles & Sally Perry def Dominic Williams & May Jones, Lyall Strudwick & Margaret Dent def Marie Spry & Colleen Liebich, John Browne & Peter West def Helen Lupis & Phillip Moran, Spry & Margaret Dent def Sally Perry & Colleen Liebich, Wayne Wright & Peter West def Robin Pols & Dominic Williams, Marie Spry & Rex Toole def Russell Anderson (Solo)

All three games were won by Kevin Rubie, Bill Scott, Peter West & Wayne Wright. Wayne is a relatively new player and is now joining the ranks of the winners. Well done Wayne.

Today Dominic Williams joined us for a game as he is in town for the launching of a book he has recently written. Dominic of course is well known in Forbes having practised as a solicitor for many years before heading to the smoke to become a barrister. Best wishes on the launch of your book Dom.

Croquet is played Tuesday and Saturday each week.

Contributed by Elvy Quirk