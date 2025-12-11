With the busy Christmas shopping period now upon us, Forbes Shire Council is reminding motorists to be mindful of the two hour timed parking zones throughout the Forbes town centre.

To ensure fair and equitable access to parking during this peak period, Council’s Parking Rangers will be increasing patrols in the CBD in the coming weeks. Motorists are encouraged to check signage carefully when parking, as several streets are subject to the two hour limit.

Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said it’s important that the community works together to keep the town centre accessible during the busiest time of the year.

“We want everyone to enjoy a smooth and stress-free shopping experience in Forbes. When motorists do the right thing and stick to the time limits, it ensures more people can access local businesses and helps keep our CBD flowing,” Mayor Miller said.

“Parking Officers will be out and about to support this, and we appreciate the community’s cooperation.”

For those needing longer-term parking, all-day parking is available in the Lawler Street carpark.

Council advises that infringements will be issued to vehicles overstaying the signed restrictions.