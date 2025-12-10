The much-loved Forbes Town Hall Christmas Projection is once again illuminating the local landmark.

A favourite annual tradition for families across the region, this year’s projection has debuted a heartwarming new story titled, ‘Nedd and the Late Santa Letter’.

Each year in Forbes, children write their letters to Santa and post them through the North Pole Mail Express. These treasured messages are collected at Forbes Shire Council and whisked away on their magical journey to the North Pole.

But this year, one special letter has been accidentally left behind, and it’s up to someone truly extraordinary to get it to Santa before Christmas Eve.

The 2025 projection is voiced by members of the Forbes Youth Action Team (FYAT) and features real letters written by local children, making this one of the most personal and engaging Christmas projections ever showcased on the historic Town Hall façade.

Mayor Phyllis Miller said in recent years the projection has become a cherished part of the festive season in Forbes.

“For four years, families have gathered in the heart of town to enjoy this magical storytelling experience. We’re thrilled to bring a new chapter to life while also featuring the creativity and Christmas wishes of our youngest residents,” the Mayor said.

Created by lighting artist Stephan de Wit, the projection will run nightly, 8.30pm until 11.30pm from Monday 8 December through to Boxing Day, adding festive cheer and sparkle to the Forbes CBD.

The narration will be broadcast locally on FM 88.7 so be sure to tune in via your car radio to enjoy the full audio-visual experience of lights, colours and the magical Christmas story.

A reminder that the North Pole Mail Express is located in Council’s Administration Office. Letters to Santa need to be posted by Wednesday 10 December 2025 to receive a personalised reply.