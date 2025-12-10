Eugowra's bushranger museum and historical society is back in local hands.

Repair and upgrade works on the flood-damaged building are complete, and the Museum volunteers can begin the work of restoring displays so the venue can tell their community's stories again.

"Fantastic, it's unbelievable," Museum president Ray Agustin said as volunteers were allowed back into to the refurbished site.

The museum was hit by the wall of water, its exhibits left tumbled about and covered in mud, in the devastating flood of 14 November 2022.

Local volunteers have had the support of regional museums and conservationists to begin the process of salvaging, saving and cleaning the exhibits - most donated by local families over generations.

They have been in storage for this day.

State and Federal funding, with the support of Cabonne Council, was obtained to repair and upgrade the building.

Resulting renovations have delivered volunteers and family history researchers air conditioned work spaces at the front of the building, well-lit open display spaces and screens for multimedia displays.

Damaged wall linings have been removed and replaced with flood resilient materials, the timber floors polished up and air conditioning installed in the front section.

"It's phenomenal how it's come up, we're very pleased, thank you very much," Mr Agustin said.

Conseth Solutions handed over the keys at the committee's December meeting but Mr Agustin acknowledged it was only a stepping stone.

Eugowra's museum is home to bushranger lore, items like the Braveheart wagon from its agricultural pioneers, local sporting legends, military service, businesses, churches and so much more.

So many items previously on exhibit need to be given a final or more thorough clean and reorganised into displays.

It's hoped that work can take place over the next six months with an official opening much anticipated.

Museum volunteers were joined by Cabonne Council representatives, including Cr Jenny Weaver, and the contractors for afternoon tea.