Annaliese Green has been named Dux of Forbes High School as the Class of 2025 celebrates the completion of their Higher School Certificate.

Principal Kathleen Maksymczuk congratulated all students on their success, welcoming them back to school for a celebratory morning tea on 18 December as the results were released.

Students were relieved to have those final results known as they make their plans for next year, some taking the festive season to finalise their options.

Marnie Blake was happily surprised by her math mark, she also studied advanced English, modern history, PDHPE and biology for her HSC.

She’s planning to study a Bachelor of Veterinary Technology, having received an early entry offer from Southern Cross University at Lismore.

Ewan Barter was another happy with his maths results after achieving a Band 6, backed up by an outstanding mark of 89 in construction, and 81 in IT which he studied through TAFE.

But he’s already taken the first steps into 2026, starting work at council and hoping to continue there.

Philip Klingner was another pleased and pretty relaxed about the release of the results.

Philip also studied construction for his HSC along with primary industries, maths, English and PDHPE.

“I’ll work next year and save up: at the end of next year I’ll consider whether I want to go to uni or keep working,” he said.

Dux Annaliese achieved strong results across all her subjects.

“The majority of our students have been accepted into the university course of their choice and we are incredibly proud of their hard work and consistent effort across the year,” Mrs Maksymczuk said.

“Thank you to all staff who have supported students on their education journey.

“Forbes High School creates outstanding citizens and we are proud advocates of public education.”