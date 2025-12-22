After navigating a high school journey that included Covid lockdowns in 2020 and extended flooding in 2022, the Class of 2025 has finished and received their HSC results on 18 December.

This year’s Dux of Red Bend was Blake Reeves of Bribbaree, near Grenfell.

Blake achieved an ATAR of 96.15.

Across this year’s graduating class there was a total of 21 band six results and 118 band five results.

At least 66 students have received university offers and students will be studying in a range of fields including engineering, law and marine science.

But university is not the only pathway available to these students.

During their final years of high school Red Bend said student engagement with work placement and VET courses has been outstanding.

The construction course saw a 100 per cent increase in participation compared to 2025 with 20 students enrolled and achieving a 100 per cent completion rate.

The primary industries course also saw an increase of 52 per cent with 28 students enrolled and all achieving full certification and work placement was undertaken by 60 students who gained vital industry experience.

“We farewell the class of 2025 with immense pride not only for what they have achieved, but for the people they have become,” Red Bend principal Stephen Dwyer said.

Among those sharing their relief and celebrations at Red Bend the day results came out were students Ru Little and Levi Carver of Forbes, Immy Ousby of Cowra and College captain Ruby Arnott of Canowindra.

Levi said the build up to the exams was worse than the exams themselves.

“It was definitely stressful, but it was fun and we made lots of memories,” Ruby said.

“It’s a very intense two years but it was really good fun we had a really good year,” Immy added.

Ru’s hard work over the past two years accumulated into her receiving an ATAR in the high 80s.

Contributing to her ATAR were two band sixes (score of 90 or above) in standard maths and hospitality, band fives (scores between 80 and 89) in biology, PDHPE and religion and a band four (scores between 70 and 79) in advanced English.

Ru has been accepted through early entry to study physiotherapy at Orange Charles Sturt University and will decide if she attends Orange after she finds out if she has been accepted to study at the University of Newcastle.

“Since doing work experience at the Forbes Hospital in year 10 I have wanted to go into physiotherapy. I really liked that a lot,” Ru said.

Levi received an ATAR of 61.75 and a band six in mathematics standard is still undecided on what he wants to do next year.

“I might go to University if I can get into a course I want but I might just do a gap year and see,” Levi said.

If accepted into university Levi is hoping to study something in politics as it is something that has always interested him.

Immy has her sights set on moving to Queensland next year to study veterinary science at the University of Queensland.

Immy also received an ATAR in the high 80s with a band six in studies of religion and band fives in advanced mathematics, extension mathematics, chemistry, advanced English and biology.

Ruby will also be making a big move as she heads north to Katherine in the Northern Territory to work on a cattle station for one or two years.

“It’s something I have always wanted to do and once I do a few years up there I will come back and hopefully go to university for primary school teaching,” Ruby said.

Ruby achieved an ATAR in the high 70s with two band six results in agriculture and primary industries and a band five result in religion.

Ru, Immy and Ruby added their thanks to their teachers.

“Thank you to the teachers and the school for all of the holiday sessions, after hour replies and the study centre.

“We definitely couldn’t have done it without the teachers, that’s for sure,” the girls added.