NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers across our district have been quick to respond to and contain multiple fires sparked by lightning, machinery and vehicles since the start of the month.

Stormy, dry and windy conditions have had volunteers on alert, and as the Advocate prepared for press on Tuesday the organisation had responded to 15 fires in the first 15 days of summer.

Five of those were in the Forbes shire, another six in Lachlan shire, said Lachlan Allan, NSW RFS Mid Lachlan Valley Team district coordinator.

The causes varied from lightning, machinery and vehicle fires, equipment including grinders and welders

The combination of rain and heat has also led to self-combustion, with a significant amount of hay destroyed in a large industrial shed fire.

So far, Mr Allan said, the Mid Lachlan Valley has been fortunate in being able to respond quickly

"Our crews have gotten around it with heavy plant, aircraft, and people on the ground putting the fire out," he said.

"(With) help from Fire and Rescue, National Parks, Forestry and private land holders with farm units we have been able to get around a lot of them to keep them quite small."

NSW RFS will be monitoring weather and conditions through the festive season, with their message to the district consistent from the past few weeks.

Monitor conditions, check for alerts such as total fire bans and fire danger ratings.

Permits for any fires are required right through to 1 April 2026 and you must notify both the RFS and direct neighbours of any plans.

January and into February are typically the more concerning fire periods for this region so continued vigilance is required.

Over the festive season, with people travelling, it's particularly important to take care: reducing the risk of fire is critical.

"Make sure if you're doing any works - grinding, welding, suing machinery - make sure you've got adequate water and enough of a break," Mr Allan said.

"If it's too hot, too windy, don't do it, it's as simple as that."