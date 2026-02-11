Health services in Forbes have been bolstered with Life Pharmacy Group (LPG) welcoming two new experienced pharmacists to Flannery’s Pharmacy.

LPG pharmacists Chris and Brooke Young, together with their daughter Lily, have relocated to Forbes where Chris is the newest Pharmacist in Charge at Flannery’s Pharmacy. Brooke will join the team this year.

“I've been really impressed with how well the pharmacy teams and the doctors in Forbes communicate as well as how community focused the pharmacies are, it's very heartwarming to see the community be so supportive in return,” Chris Young said.

“I'm looking forward to being a part of the pharmacy, and continuing to grow the services we offer, as well as being a part of the Forbes community. Hopefully I can get involved with the local Rural Fire Service, Landcare & church organisations. Managing both work and a young family has proved a little tricky so far!”

It has been a busy period for Chris and Brooke, who have relocated from Canberra, via a stint at Life Pharmacy Orange. Having grown up in a farming family, Chris is no stranger to the region, having worked with LPG in Forbes and Parkes in the early stages of his career.

“I chose pharmacy as I saw small country town pharmacists as being respected in their communities for their ability to be both accessible and professional and that certainly holds true in Forbes. Farming is still certainly my happy place, I've still got my wool classers stencil and sheepdog,” Chris said.

“In 2026, Forbes will also welcome Aisling Casey from New Zealand as well as Forbes local, Sami Duggan as Intern Pharmacists. Working with Intern and student pharmacists is a real passion of mine, it's nice to be able to reciprocate the mentoring and training I had from some truly inspiring and helpful pharmacists to see them have every success possible and develop their own special interest areas.”

Partner at Flannery’s and Life Pharmacies, Sarah Hazell, has welcomed the Young family to Forbes and says they are a welcome addition to the local community.

“We are so pleased to have Chris, Brooke and Lily here in Forbes,” Sarah Hazell said.

“Both Chris and Brooke bring a wealth of pharmacy experience and expertise to Flannery’s, they’re such a wonderful addition to our team. They’re both country people who work hard and appreciate the importance of their role. They’re engaging and approachable so if you see them in store, don’t be afraid to say hello and welcome!”