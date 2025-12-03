A 5kg box of cherries has been auctioned for a record $260,000 at the annual Sydney Markets Foundation Cherry Ball, with the proceeds to keep Little Wings in the air in their mission to get country kids to city medical treatment.

With a front row seat to the incredible fundraiser was a local family who could share just how important Little Wings is.

Nine-year-old Leo Doyle lives with cone-rod dystrophy and the family is among the many from the regions whose lives are made easier through Little Wings services.

Testing, check-ups and assessments have the family back and forth to Sydney and mum Nikki explains that Little Wings makes it all possible - especially so that the family of five can be together at such critical times.

"Without Little Wings Mitch would have to stay here, while I drive and take Leo, because a lot of the time they've got football, they've got other commitments, they need to be at school," Nikki said.

"With Little Wings we can all just get on a plane, go down, do what we need and come back and we can keep our family together."

This is the second year Little Wings, which provides free air and ground transport for seriously ill children, has been the beneficiary of the charity cherry auction.

The highly coveted box of cherries hand-selected to go under the hammer for charity was from Smiths Fruit in Wangaratta, whose Royal Hazel Premium Cherry was chosen by the judging panel as the prize varietal from nine entrants.

For the first time in its 44-year history, the cherry auction saw two businesses named cherry royalty, with both Parisi and Trims Fresh Merrylands taking the crown of Cherry King and Queen.

Both businesses placed winning bids of $80,000 each, with Trims Fresh Merrylands’ bid supported by a secondary donation. Additional pledges totalled $20,000 from Sydney Markets Credit Services and $80,000 from a consortium of Sydney Markets businesses.

In the last financial year, Little Wings supported 5,110 children and delivered 109 regional Medical Wings clinics, providing preventative care, early diagnosis, and health literacy support to children and families.

The proceeds from the 2024 Cherry Auction enabled the organisation to run an additional two missions per week, expanding its reach significantly across rural and regional communities.

“We are incredibly grateful to Sydney Markets Foundation and everyone who supported the Cherry Auction this year," CEO Clare Pearson said.

"Every single dollar counts, and these much needed funds will allow us to maximise the impact of our work as we continue to expand our services and support even more families, ensuring that seriously ill children in rural and regional communities can get the medical care they need when they need it most."

Sydney Markets Foundation CEO Meegan George said the Cherry Ball was a highlight of the Summer produce calendar, bringing together growers, retailers, and community supporters to celebrate our incredible Australian produce.

“This year’s record breaking auction result of $260,000 demonstrates the generosity of our community and ensures children in regional and rural areas can access the vital care they need, no matter the distance," Ms George said.

"Every bid truly changes lives and this result highlights the way our community has joined forces and dug deep, surpassing all expectations."

Sydney Markets CEO Anthony Boyd said the cherry auction was a treasured tradition, celebrating the first cherries of the season and the generosity of the markets community.

"Since its inception, the auction has raised more than two million dollars and continues to bring the community together year after year," he said.

"We especially thank Parisi and Trims Fresh Merrylands for their support and partnership in helping us turn a simple cherry into something life-changing.

"It’s a wonderful reminder of what makes Sydney Markets so special and a place where our industry unites to make a real difference."