Passion for community pharmacy, and a desire to learn, has enticed a group of pharmacy interns to the New South Wales central west for the next chapter of their professional development.

New Zealand university graduates Aisling Casey (Life Pharmacy Forbes) and Zandra Hinton (Parkes Pharmacy) have joined Forbes local Sami Duggan (Flannery’s Pharmacy) in living and working in Parkes and Forbes for their intern year.

“I came back to Forbes because pharmacists play such an important role in small rural communities. People rely on their local pharmacist not just for medicines, but for advice, support, and sometimes even just a friendly chat. Having grown up here, it means a lot to be able to give back to the community,” former Red Bend Catholic College student, turned Pharmacy intern, Sami Duggan said.

“I’d encourage other healthcare students to give regional practice a go, and to be open to the experience. Working in rural communities allows you to build strong relationships with patients and be part of their healthcare journey in a really meaningful way. You don’t fully realise the value of working in a rural community until you spend time there yourself - the trust people place in you, the sense of connection, and the opportunity to make a genuine difference is incredibly rewarding, both professionally and personally.”

Aisling and Zandra were among a group of interns who spent time in NSW and the ACT in 2025, as part of the Life Pharmacy Group (LPG) placement program which provides university students with a practical understanding of working in an Australian community pharmacy.

“I was fortunate to be chosen for the LPG New Zealand Pharmacy student placement, and I got to experience eight of LPG's pharmacies, which was an amazing experience. I was super impressed with the advancements in pharmacy practice in Australia, but more importantly LPG's focus on patient-centred care, which aligns with my personal values of what pharmacy care should look like,” pharmacy intern Aisling Casey said.

“As for Forbes, I was here in May of last year, and even though I was only in Forbes for a couple of days, the staff at both Life Pharmacy Forbes and Flannery's Pharmacy made me feel so welcome, and I absolutely loved the community of Forbes, so had to come back!”

Partner at Flannery’s and Life Pharmacies, Sarah Hazell, says the LPG placement program is having great success in encouraging the next generation of pharmacists to live in rural Australia.

“Our university placement program is about opening students’ eyes to what community pharmacy really looks like in rural Australia,” Pharmacist Sarah Hazell said.

“When students experience the level of patient care, trust and impact we have day to day, they’re often surprised by how rewarding it is. Encouraging the next generation to explore regional pharmacy is critical not just for the future of the profession, but for the communities that rely on it.

“Aisling, Zandra and Sami are already making their mark in our stores. They’re a wonderful example of the talent coming through our industry, and we’re delighted to welcome them to LPG.”